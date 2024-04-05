Manduka Unveils the Gerry Lopez Collection

Manduka x Gerry Lopez Collection Creating a Perfect Harmony of Surf and Yoga

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manduka, the best-in-class high-quality yoga gear brand, is excited to unveil its collaboration with surf legend and yoga teacher Gerry Lopez, now available globally. This exclusive collection celebrates and fuses Gerry's passion for surfing and yoga, making it the first of its kind. The Manduka x Gerry Lopez Collection represents a fusion of surf culture and yoga philosophy. It invites individuals who find solace and meditation in their sport or the outdoors to embrace the transformative power of yoga for a deeper appreciation and more joyful practice.

Gerry Lopez, renowned for his legendary surfing skills and deep commitment to yoga, shares Manduka's vision of yoga as a catalyst for positive change. Together, they aim to inspire yoga practice among surfers and beyond, empowering practitioners to harness its transformative potential. Inspired by the partnership, Manduka has curated the Gerry Lopez Collection, taking inspiration from Gerry's famous line of surfboards. His signature camouflage print adorns Manduka's renowned PRO® Series of mats and yogitoes yoga towels, while their fan-favorite eKO Superlite® travel mat carries a stringer, giving a nod to surfboards he famously shapes.

The limited-edition PRO and PROlite yoga mats (available in two colors: PRO in Midnight and PROlite in Matcha) represent Gerry's preferred yoga mat, endorsed by yoga teachers worldwide, offering the ultimate cushioning and density. A lifetime guarantee backs these mats and features a special limited-edition collaboration logo. The eKO Superlite (available in two colors: Sprout and Beetle) pays homage to his surfboard with the stringer design. The eKO Superlite is the ultimate travel mat, perfect for use at the beach or on the road. Complementing the collection are the best-in-class yogitoes towels, featuring Gerry's signature camouflage in an all-over design (available in two colors: Forrest and Ocean).

"Yoga and surfing are two profound dances with nature. Both teach us the art of finding balance and a sense of peacefulness amidst the storm," says Lopez. "Through this collection, we aim to invite all souls from every walk of life to join this dance. It's about finding harmony and stillness, regardless of your story."

Pamela Levine, Manduka's CEO, underscores the collection's significance, inviting everyone to explore yoga's benefits. "Manduka invites everyone, even those who may have hesitated to explore yoga in the past, to discover the benefits of this ancient practice with the Manduka x Gerry Lopez Collection," says Levine. "By marrying the world of surfing and yoga, this collection offers a unique, accessible, and easy entry point into a journey of personal growth, balance, and peacefulness."

The Manduka x Gerry Lopez Collection is available worldwide on manduka.com, eu.manduka.com, at yoga studios, and through select retailers worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Greg Fitzsimmons

[email protected]

970-708-7116

Martha Garcia

Sr. Director of Global Marketing, Manduka

[email protected]

About Manduka

Manduka was founded in 1997 with the simple idea that a better yoga mat could make a world of difference. For generations, Manduka has revolutionized the yoga space by providing purposefully crafted products that enable a more joyful practice, whatever that looks like for you. The brand's name pays homage to the Mandukasana, a challenging, thought-provoking, and freeing pose that inspires joy, laughter, and simplicity. Their loyal community of teachers, yogis and enthusiasts have been cultivated by the quality, intentionality, durability, and performance of their Mats and yoga accessories. Their unparalleled craftsmanship and sustainability efforts remain celebrated widely in wellness communities throughout the world. From their teacher-recommended PRO Series Mat to their Free Online Yoga Classes, Manduka is on a mission to inspire daily practice in all its modern forms for those seeking connection to self and humbly works in service of the community. Practice On.

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379554/Manduka_X_Gerry_Lopez_Logo.jpg