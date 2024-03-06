Manhattan Review Victorious in Noteworthy WIPO Trademark Infringement Cases

Manhattan Review has successfully gained control over three internet domains, following a WIPO panel judgment declaring that their initial registration infringed on the company's trademark.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Review, a pioneering global educational services firm based in New York City, is proud to announce a significant victory in the protection of its intellectual property rights. The company has successfully won two crucial arbitration cases at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) concerning domains unlawfully registered by Indian trademark infringers.

Internet Domain manhattanreviewindia.com is assigned to Manhattan Review, following a WIPO panel judgment declaring that the registration infringed on the company's trademark.

In a landmark decision, WIPO has ordered the transfer of the disputed domain names to Manhattan Review, underscoring the importance of trademark rights as well as the global commitment to safeguarding intellectual properties across borders. These proceedings not only represent a win for Manhattan Review but also set a precedent in the ongoing battle against online trademark infringements.

"We are thrilled with the outcomes of these proceedings," said Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Founder and Chairman of Manhattan Review. "This victory is not just for our company but for all brand owners who fight meticulously to protect their intellectual property rights in the digital age. We are grateful for the diligent work of our legal team and the WIPO panel for recognizing the merit of our claims."

The resolution of these cases marks a critical step in Manhattan Review's efforts to maintain the integrity of its brand and to ensure that students and professionals worldwide continue to receive uncompromised access to high-quality educational resources. "Safeguarding our customers from deceptive counterfeit offers is our utmost priority," adds Professor Meissner. "In successfully reclaiming control over the illicitly registered domain names, we have significantly reduced the risk of consumer confusion, assuring our clients interact with the genuine Manhattan Review services they have come to trust and cherish."

The complete verdicts Manhattan Review, Inc. vs Sunil Chunduru [WIPO Case No. D2023-4833] and Manhattan Review, Inc. vs Nishin Kolakaluri [Case No. D2023-4940] can be found via links on the confiscated websites https://manhattanreviewindia.com and https://manhattanreviewglobal.com respectively. These decisions provide a compelling read for those intrigued by global trademark and internet domain litigation. In particular, they address the interesting aspect of the respondent's attempt to wrongfully register a trademark to legitimize the unauthorized use of Manhattan Review's name.

Manhattan Review's commitment to protecting its intellectual property is unwavering. The company pledges to continue its vigilant monitoring of the marketplace for any infringements and to take decisive action when its rights are threatened. Through perseverance and dedication to legal remedies, Manhattan Review reinforces its position as a respected leader in the educational services industry.

About Manhattan Review, Inc.

Manhattan Review is a global educational services provider offering a comprehensive suite of academic preparation programs for students and professionals. Founded in New York City in 1999 by Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Manhattan Review has grown to become a leading firm in test prep, admissions consulting, and career training worldwide. Driven by effective teaching methodologies and a passion for education, Manhattan Review continues to help individuals achieve their academic and professional goals. For more detailed information regarding our educational services and to learn more about our commitment to intellectual property protection, please visit https://www.manhattanreview.com (Manhattan Review's official website).

