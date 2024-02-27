Manipal Clinic Budigere to Offer Comprehensive Healthcare Services for Community Members

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospitals today launched its latest endeavor, Manipal Clinic Budigere, dedicated to providing OPD services catering to the diverse medical needs of the local community. This new clinic, equipped with modern facilities and experienced medical professionals, aims to offer accessible and high-quality care to residents in and around Budigere.

Alongside the leadership team, Mr. Madhur Gopal, Associate Vice President - Marketing and Strategy, Manipal Hospitals, and Mr. Arnab Mondal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Whitefield Cluster, the inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of key members of the community, including Dr. Ranga Rao - The Virtuoso - Columbia Pacific Communities, Dr. Nirmala - The Virtuoso - Columbia Pacific Communities, Mr. Vinay - Prestige Tranquility, Er. B N Reddy - Prestige Tranquility, Dr. Bhagyalakshmi - Prestige Tranquility, Subray Shankar Hebbar - Shriram Greenfield, Sumitra Subray Hebbar - Shriram Greenfield, and Shambhu Suman - Shriram Greenfield. About 45 members from across the communities attended the launch event. Their presence and support underscore the collaborative effort to enhance healthcare accessibility for all.

The clinic offers a wide range of services including multi-specialty consultations, health checks, lab diagnostics, radiology, cardiac care, physiotherapy, pharmacy, and ambulance services during emergencies. With a focus on proactive healthcare management, Budigere Clinic also provides exclusive health check packages to promote early detection and prevention of diseases.

Mr. Madhur Gopal, Associate Vice President - Marketing and Strategy, Manipal Hospitals, highlighted the importance of community involvement, stating, " Communities play a very crucial role in our lives, impacting our well-being significantly and providing a sense of belonging and emotional support. We are privileged to have our neighbourhood members and their support for the successful inauguration of the clinic."

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Arnab Mondal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Whitefield Cluster, stated, "Manipal Clinics Budiegere is launched to serve the community in and around Budigere with clinical services. Our aim here is to build a closer connection, which fosters timely access to medical care, leading to better healthcare outcomes and increased patient satisfaction."

The clinic introduced exclusive health packages as a launch offer where about 20 members availed services today.

Budigere Clinic is now open to serve the healthcare needs of the community, providing compassionate and reliable medical care to all its patients. In cases of emergencies, Manipal Hospital's facilities in Whitefield or Varthur will ensure prompt medical attention.

