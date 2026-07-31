Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru Installs India's First Elekta Evo, Advancing AI-Enabled Adaptive Radiotherapy in India

BENGALURU, India, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for cancer care in India, Manipal Hospital, Yelahanka, Bengaluru has become the first healthcare institution in the country to install Elekta Evo, the company's AI-enhanced adaptive CT-Linac platform. The installation enables clinicians to deliver Online Adaptive Radiotherapy (ART), supporting more personalised and precision-led radiation therapy for patients.

The milestone builds on Evo's India debut at AROICON 2025, the country's premier conference for radiation oncology, held in Kolkata.

Elekta Evo AI-enhanced adaptive CT-Linac platform

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India continues to witness a growing cancer burden, with an estimated 1.46 million new cancer cases diagnosed annually. As more patients require radiation therapy and many present with complex or advanced-stage disease, the need for technologies that enable greater treatment precision and personalisation has become increasingly important.

For Manipal Hospital, the installation significantly strengthens its radiation oncology capabilities by bringing adaptive radiotherapy into routine clinical practice. This enables clinicians to personalise treatment throughout a patient's care journey, supporting more informed treatment decisions while streamlining clinical workflows. By making adaptive radiotherapy more accessible in routine practice, the platform allows more patients to benefit from personalised radiation therapy without compromising efficiency or precision. The department has already begun translating this capability into clinical practice, successfully treating its first patient with locally advanced rectal cancer using online adaptive radiotherapy (oART) on the Elekta Evo platform. The patient completed neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy with minimal radiation-related side effects, demonstrating the potential of daily adaptive treatment to precisely target tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissues.

Feras Al Hasan, Head of Region TIMEA at Elekta, said, "The installation of India's first Elekta Evo at Manipal Hospital marks an important milestone in expanding access to adaptive radiation therapy in the country. Since introducing Evo at AROICON last year, our ambition has been to make this next generation of precision radiation therapy available to clinicians treating increasingly complex cancers. By combining AI-enhanced imaging with online adaptive capabilities on a highly versatile CT-Linac platform, Evo enables clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions throughout a patient's care journey. We are proud to partner with Manipal Hospital in bringing this innovation to India and reaffirm our commitment to advancing high-quality cancer care across the region."

Dr Vikram Maiya, Lead Consultant- Radiation Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Yelahanka, added, "At Manipal Hospital, we are committed to bringing the latest advances in cancer care to our patients. Becoming the first hospital in India to install Elekta Evo reinforces that commitment. The platform enables our radiation oncology teams to adapt treatment to changes in a patient's anatomy during therapy, supporting more individualised treatment decisions while enhancing our ability to deliver personalised, high-quality cancer care. We have already seen its clinical value in patients undergoing online adaptive radiotherapy, where daily treatment adaptation has helped achieve precise tumor targeting while minimising radiation exposure to healthy tissues. Our initial experience across rectal, cervical and prostate cancer patients has been encouraging, with treatments progressing well and minimal side effects observed so far."

Powered by Iris™ high-definition AI-enhanced imaging, Elekta Evo enables clinicians to visualise tumors and surrounding healthy anatomy with exceptional clarity. Combined with online and offline adaptive capabilities, the platform supports a broad range of radiation therapy techniques on a single system, enabling clinicians to deliver highly precise treatment while helping minimise radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

Adaptive Radiotherapy (ART) is a treatment approach in which a patient's radiation therapy plan is adjusted during the course of treatment to account for changes in anatomy or tumor characteristics. Delivering ART requires high-quality imaging and intelligent software that support accurate visualisation, contouring and rapid treatment planning. Elekta Evo combines Iris™ AI-enhanced imaging with Elekta ONE® Online software to streamline adaptive workflows through distributed treatment planning, AI-assisted contouring and faster dose calculation, enabling clinicians to make informed treatment decisions with greater efficiency and confidence. At Manipal Hospital, Yelahanka, the technology is currently being used to treat patients with cervical, rectal and prostate cancers using online adaptive radiotherapy. While treatment is ongoing, the patients have shown encouraging tolerance to therapy, with minimal treatment-related side effects observed so far.

* Elekta Evo has Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) registration with limited global availability.

**Elekta ONE® is comprised of multiple Elekta solutions, some of which may not yet be available in all markets.

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,500 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.elekta.com

About Manipal Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals is one of India's leading multi-speciality healthcare providers, serving both Indian and international patients. As part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), a renowned leader in the fields of education and healthcare, Manipal Hospitals has established a strong presence across the country. With a network of 49 hospitals spanning 24 cities, it is the second-largest hospital chain in India. The organisation operates through dedicated entities that support the efficient management of its extensive network, ensuring seamless operations, high standards of clinical care, and an enhanced patient experience.