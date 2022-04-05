Manipal Hospital Millers Road conducts walkathon to spread awareness about the adverse effects of obesity

The walkathon witnessed around 150 participants including marathon runners, fitness enthusiasts, obese patients and members of the medical fraternity. It also witnessed young obese warriors like Mr Khajapeer, a 42-year-old male who, two years ago, weighed 160 kg, suffered from severe knee pain and breathlessness while walking. Now, post bariatric surgery, he weighs 81 kg and is completely mobile, and walks without any difficulty. Similarly, Deepak Tharun, a 36-year-old, who weighed 185 kg a year ago with severe breathing issues and diverse complications took part in the initiative. He has transformed post-surgery with a weight loss of 120 kgs and stands today as a voice for obese patients to prevent, take action and fight the condition.