Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road appoints renowned ENT and Head Neck Onco-Surgeon Dr. Satish Nair

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Satish Nair is a highly acclaimed ENT and Head Neck Onco-surgeon who has recently joined Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru. With over 3 decades of experience across premier national institutes, Dr. Nair's areas of expertise include minimally invasive ENT and Head & Neck Surgery which leads to minimal scar and morbidity along with good quality of life for the patients. Head & Neck Oncosurgery with Endoscopic & Robotic modalities for improved results and early recovery are his key areas of specialisation. His special interests lie in Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Ear Surgery, Endoscopic / Robotic Thyroidectomy, Advanced Endoscopic Sinus & Skull Base Surgery, Cochlear Implant and Phonosurgery. A special surgical procedure for parotid tumors (Mini Incision Parotidectomy) with Nair's incision has been performed with excellent results for patients from all over the globe.

Dr. Satish Nair, Academic Head & Consultant- ENT - Head and Neck Surgeon & Endoscopic Skull Base Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru

Dr. Satish Nair had his formal medical education at the esteemed and prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune where he earned his MBBS and MS (ENT). He has further honed his expertise through Post-Doctoral Training in Head Neck Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and Army Hospital, Delhi Cantt. He is also trained in minimally invasive Endoscopic Thyroidectomy from the National Hospital of Endocrinology, Vietnam, Robotic training and experience in Trans Oral Robotic Thyroidectomy (TORT) from Korea University Anam Hospital, South Korea, and Trans Oral Robotic Surgery and Head Neck Robotic Surgery from the Severance Robo and MIS Centre, South Korea.

Dr. Satish Nair has served the Indian Armed Forces at various prestigious institutions including AFMC (Pune), Army Hospital Research & Referral (Delhi), Command Hospital (EC), Kolkata, and Command Hospital Air Force (Bangalore) as a Senior specialist and teacher. He was a part of the prestigious cochlear implant program and performed surgeries at the Army Hospital, Research & Referral, Delhi (one of the pioneer institutes of cochlear implantation in India).

Dr. Nair's impressive educational background and extensive training demonstrate his commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements in ENT and Head Neck Oncology. As a committed Head and Neck Onco-surgeon, he is known for his clinical expertise, transparency, empathy, and compassion towards patients and their families.

On joining Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Satish Nair, Academic Head & Consultant- ENT - Head and Neck Surgeon & Endoscopic Skull Base Surgeon, said, "I am thrilled to join Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, an esteemed healthcare institution committed to delivering exceptional medical care. I am eager to collaborate with the esteemed medical team of the hospital and together we will strive to enhance the health and well-being of our patients by providing highest quality care and advancing the field of ENT – Head & Neck Oncology."

Upon Dr. Satish Nair's appointment, Dr. Manish Rai, Zonal Director, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Satish Nair to our Manipal ENT & Head and Neck Oncosurgery team. Renowned for his exceptional expertise in Skull Base Surgery, ENT and Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Nair's joining strengthens our commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients. We are confident that his contributions will significantly enhance the quality of care we offer and positively impact the lives of those we serve."

