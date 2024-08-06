Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road Inaugurates MARS Ambulance at Green Glen Layout

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road has expanded its reach by inaugurating a new Manipal Ambulance Response Services (MARS) - 24/7 ambulance service at Green Glen Layout, Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency last Saturday, 3rd August 2024. This initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance to residents of the 134 apartments in the layout and surrounding areas of Bellanduru.

The ambulance, equipped with advanced technology, was launched in collaboration with the Green Glen Residents Association (GGRA). Dr. Niharika, Head of Emergency Services at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road and Smt. Manjula Aravinda Limbavali, MLA, Mahadevapura Constituency graced the occasion with their presence. A special puja was performed to mark the launch event.

Speaking at the event, Smt. Manjula Aravinda Limbavali, MLA, Mahadevapura Constituency praised the initiative, highlighting its importance for the community and noted, "This new ambulance service is a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility for the residents of Bellanduru. I commend Manipal Hospitals for their efforts in strengthening community healthcare."

Dr. Suja V, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road emphasized the hospital's commitment to making healthcare accessible to the neighbourhood. She said, "The launch of this MARS ambulance is a significant step towards strengthening our commitment to serving the neighbourhood community. By bringing our services closer to people's homes, we ensure accessibility to quality healthcare and timely medical care during emergencies."

The introduction of this critical service marks a significant enhancement in our community support, ensuring rapid response and comprehensive care around the clock. The ambulance service can be accessed through an 'SOS QR CODE - One Scan Can Save a Life', which will allow quick medical assistance in emergency situations. The event witnessed active participation from over 80 attendees, reflecting the local community's enthusiasm and support for this initiative.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/sarjapurroad/

