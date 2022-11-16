Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur to Implement VERCISE DBS System to Treat Parkinson's Disease

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospitals has been a pioneer in treating Parkinson's disease (a brain disorder) patients with DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) procedures for the last 20 years, with its first recorded DBS installation in Karnataka (simultaneously with NIMHANS) in 2002. Nearly 25 - 30 DBS are installed every year for PD patients across Manipal Hospitals.

Recently, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur hosted a DBS expert workshop in collaboration with Boston Scientific on their latest development – a NEXT-GEN product called VERCISE. Top leadership team of Manipal Group Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd., Mr. Deepak Rajagopalan, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd., and Dr. Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals delighted the event with their presence. Prof. Jens Volkman, Würzburg University, Germany and Prof. Stephan Chabardes, Grenoble university, France talked about DBS therapy and procedural advancements that improve surgical planning and post-operation programming. Innovations have led DBS systems to evolve from large external devices to tiny rechargeable, implantable devices which are personalized and easily accessible. The VERCISE DBS system is a new addition to modern medicine that contains unique features that can benefit neurologists and patients alike. Its primary focus is on precise neural targeting to tailor therapy and provide convenience for patients suffering from Parkinson's disease, primary and secondary dystonia, and tremors. The electrical impulses can be directed with DBS leads to target stimulation to specific anatomical structures based on various parameters.

Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur is elated to be on the same page with Boston Scientific to use the new technology that Boston Scientific is offering. Dr. Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Raghuram G, Consultant - Neurosurgeon & Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur & Hebbal, and Dr. Guruprasad H, Senior Consultant – Neurologist, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur shared their DBS experience at Manipal hospitals and the present scenario of DBS in Bangalore and India. Neurologists and neurosurgeons across the Manipal hospitals in Bangalore attended and participated in the deliberations during the meeting, and are looking forward to availing the new DBS technology.

