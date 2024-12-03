Manipal Hospitals successfully performs Eastern India's first AI-powered injectable wireless pacemaker insertion

The event was attended by eminent cardiologists from Manipal Hospitals, including Dr. P.K. Hazra, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, Dr. Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, Dr. Soumya Kanti Dutta, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, and Dr. Dilip Kumar, Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab & Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital (An unit of Manipal Hospitals) and Mr. Rajesh Pareekh, Unit Head at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria.

Weighing just 2.4 grams, the Aveir Leadless pacemaker uses nanotechnology to stay securely in the heart and lasts 20-25 years—three times longer than traditional pacemakers. Its non-magnetic design ensures compatibility with airport scanners, MRIs, and high-voltage currents, preserving daily functionality of the patient.

Dr. P.K. Hazra, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria explained, "The non-rechargeable Aveir Leadless pacemaker offers a key advantage: it can be upgraded from a single to a dual-chamber configuration, efficiently managing the right atrium and ventricle. This pacemaker eliminates the need for invasive surgery and external wires, and features Bluetooth-enabled technology for remote monitoring and adjustments. Specialists worldwide can now montor the patient."

Dr. Dilip Kumar, Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab & Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital (An unit of Manipal Hospitals) stated, "While wireless pacemakers are not new, the previous models couldn't pace both chambers—the atrium and the ventricles. The pacemaker reduces the risks of hematoma formation, infections, lead dislodgement, and other lead-related issues."

Dr. Soumya Kanti Dutta, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, added, "This pacemaker is injected directly into the heart's right ventricle, eliminating the need for external wires and surgical pockets, which are the primary causes of infections in patients. This device is perfect for those with compromised immunity, skin issues, patients on dialysis or, blood thinners. The device's minimally invasive nature also makes it ideal for those concerned about scarring."

India is now the third country to adopt the USFDA and European-approved injectable pacemaker, offering a permanent solution to enhance patients' quality of life. Notably, the procedure can only be carried out by professionals with proper training and certification

