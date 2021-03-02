ManipalCigna Health Insurance Launches 'ManipalCigna Lifetime Health' Plan for Indians' domestic and global healthcare needs

MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited today announced the launch of 'ManipalCigna Lifetime Health' plan. This new regular premium lifetime renewable plan is thoughtfully designed after a period of research which identified that post Covid-19 pandemic, consumer conversation has finally changed from 'do I need health insurance' to 'how much do I need'. Thus keeping in mind the increasing healthcare incidences and cost, the plan offers the benefit of high coverage, optional packages and provides a comprehensive healthcare financing solution to secure an individual's and a family's domestic and global healthcare requirements at every stage of life.

Speaking about the product launch, Mr. Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, said, "At ManipalCigna, we've always made sure that our customers get easy access to quality healthcare and now, with our new ManipalCigna Lifetime Health we are taking a step further in our commitment by partnering our customers in illness and in wellness for their lifetime. The plan comes with two variants Lifetime Health India Plan and Lifetime Health Global Plan that offers a high level of protection with Sum Insured ranging from Rs.50 lacs to Rs.3 crores to give people financial access to cover advanced treatments and procedures, globally, for up to 27 major illnesses, and most importantly looks after their unique healthcare requirements for a lifetime."

Sikdar further added, "Every stage of a lifetime is laden with different health needs and priorities. Thus, through our new ManipalCigna Lifetime Health plan, we want to give customers much more flexibility of choice. The new plan lets you customize the cover you need for your family using optional packages like Health+, Women+ and Global+ along with Critical Illness rider that provides extensive coverage like screenings, vaccinations, and many more healthcare benefits thus keeping you and your family clear of financial burden for lifetime."

The launch of the Lifetime Health product is the next phase in the evolution of ManipalCigna's journey to serve the evolving needs of its customers and to put all their medical concerns to rest. According to several reports, medical expenses have been surging at a double digit rate in India, and the trend is likely to persist. Thus, by anticipating and understanding a variety of health challenges people could possibly face over their lifetime, the new ManipalCigna Lifetime Health plan, is an adequate no-compromise health insurance cover to secure not just the current health needs of consumers but also the ones people are likely to require at different stages of their life.

The new ManipalCigna Lifetime Health plan offers some enticing benefits, including:

COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE

Sum Insured up to Rs 3 Crores each, for domestic and global coverage

for domestic and global coverage Inpatient Hospitalization in India

For Sum Insured updated INR 2 Crores - Any room category except suite or higher category

- Any room category except suite or higher category For Sum Insured INR 3 Crores - Any room category including suite

No room rent capping for hospitalization outside India under Global coverage

Unlimited restoration of Sum Insured for unrelated illnesses for coverages in India , to ensure you never run out of cover

ASSURANCE OF SUPPORT

Waiver of Premium

For one policy year, upon occurrence of any of the covered contingencies.

First of its kind, Continuity of benefits on the entire chosen Sum Insured under portability

For those with existing sum insured (excluding bonuses) of Rs. 10 lacs and above

REWARDING RELATIONSHIP

Loyalty premium discounts on the applicable renewal premium from 4 th policy year onwards till lifetime.

on the applicable renewal premium from 4 policy year onwards till lifetime. Family discount of 15% on covering 2 or more family members under single individual policy.

of 15% on covering 2 or more family members under single individual policy. If one pays renewal premium through NACH or standing instruction (where payment is made either by direct debit of bank account or credit card) they can avail 3% discount on the renewal premium

(where payment is made either by direct debit of bank account or credit card) can avail on the renewal premium Adult (Annual) health check-up from the first policy year onwards

PERSONALIZED PLANS

Choice of various need based, value covers comprising Health+, Women+ and Global+ along with Critical Illness rider.

QUALITY ACCESS

Lifetime access to quality healthcare in India and abroad

in and abroad Cashless hospitalization abroad for up to 27 Major Illnesses covered under the Global plan

abroad for up to 27 Major Illnesses covered under the Global plan Access to wide range of treatments and advanced medical facilities across the hospitals of the world under Global coverage

For more detailed information on key features and terms & conditions, kindly read product brochure and policy wording

About ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited (Formerly known as CignaTTK Health Insurance Company Limited) is a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in the field of healthcare delivery and higher education in India, Cigna Corporation, a global health services company with over 200 years of experience and Indian conglomerate TTK Group. ManipalCigna is headquartered out of Mumbai and has 47 branch offices covering major metros and towns. The company has built a strong multi-distribution network of over 20,000 agents, 250+ major brokers and is present in over 7,000 point of sales locations across the country through its distribution network. ManipalCigna also has tie-ups with 9 leading Banks, over 30 NBFCs, MFIs and Corporate Agents for distributing health insurance solutions and has a network of over 6500 hospitals across cities including tier I, tier II and tier III towns in India.

