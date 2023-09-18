MAPIC India honors India's most admired retail and tech innovators at the MAPIC India Retail and Retail Tech Awards 2023

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grandeur of the 19th annual MAPIC India Retail and Retail Tech Awards 2023, meticulously organized by RX Global, illuminated the brilliance of India's retail trailblazers and technology innovators at the two-day MAPIC India convention in Mumbai, where the future of retail digitech solutions was showcased to industry decision-makers, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the retail and technology sector.

The distinguished awardees underwent a meticulous selection process, guided by a distinguished 14-member jury panel. This panel of experts, coming from a diverse range of knowledge and industry acumen, strategically curated and celebrated the most distinguished pioneers in the realms of retail and technology during the MAPIC India Retail and Retail Tech Awards 2023 hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. An unprecedented esteemed list of brands were honored for their exceptional contributions to the ever-evolving landscapes.

Eminent members of the 2023 jury panel included:

Mr. Harsh Bansal - Co-Founder, Unity Group and Vegas Mall Mrs. Pushpa Bector - Senior Executive Director and Business Head, DLF Retail Mr. Shibu Philips - Director, Shopping Malls, Lulu Group India Mr. Abhishek Bansal - Executive Director, Pacific Development Corporation Ltd Mr. Mukesh Kumar - MD & CEO, Quest Properties India Limited Mr. Rajneesh Mahajan - CEO, Inorbit Malls Mr. Muhammad Ali - CEO, Forum Malls, Prestige Group Mr. Anuj Puri - Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants Private Limited Mr. Rajendra Kalkar - President (Malls) & Whole Time Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd Mr. Sharad Nagpal - Senior Director & Head - North, Retail Services, India , JLL Mr. Prakash Patel - MD, Bhumi Factory Outlet Mr. Ashish Bhutani - CEO, Bhutani Group Mr. Milin Rohinesh - Senior Director-Head, Retail Services (West) at Cushman & Wakefield Mr. Uddhav Poddar - Managing Director, Bhumika Realty Pvt Ltd.

Ashna Gemini Sharan, Portfolio Director, RX India excited about the event shared, "MAPIC India 2023 Retail & Retail Tech Awards witnessed the presence of numerous leading brands this year. The platform hosted insightful panel discussions and presentations, aimed at offering fresh perspectives on the retail sector's evolution and the key factors driving growth in the upcoming decade."

"To sustain the momentum and progress in the retail sector, MAPIC India Retail Awards and Retail Tech Awards 2023 paid tribute to brands and individuals who have been at the forefront of the industry, consistently pushing boundaries through innovation and dynamic strategies," she further added.

Winners of MAPIC India Retail Awards 2023:

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Beauty Products & Salon - Sephora MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Leisure & Entertainment - Cinepolis MAPIC India Most Admired Food Service Retailer Of The Year - WOW! Momo MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Store Design - Skechers MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Store VM - Vero Moda MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Fashion Accessories - Da Milano MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Marketing & Advertising Campaign - Croma and Jack & Jones MAPIC India Most Admired Food Court Operator Of The Year - Lulu Food Court, Kochi MAPIC India Most Admired Launch Of The Year - Victoria's Secret MAPIC India Most Admired Franchise Company Of The Year - Bata MAPIC India Most Admired Retail Group of the year - Bestseller India and K Hospitality MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Employee Practices - Apparel Group India Private Limited MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Women's Western Wear - Madame MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Women's Indian Wear - Meena Bazaar MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Hypermarket - Lulu Hypermarket MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Jeans & Casual Wear - Spykar Lifestyles MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Footwear - Metro Shoes MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Home Improvement - Beautiful Homes Studio MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Customer Relationship - WOW! Momo MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Kiosk/ Express Formats - WOW! Momo MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Best Turnaround story - Cinepolis MAPIC India Most Admired Emerging Retail Brand Of the year - Timezone MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - CDIT - Reliance Digital

Winners of MAPIC India Retail Tech Awards 2023:

MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year - Domino's Pizza MAPIC India Most Admired CIO / CTO Of The Year - Pawan Bhargava , Jubilant Foodworks Limited MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: In-store Technology - Beautiful Homes Studio MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: Digital Marketing - Croma MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: Loyalty Program - Bata MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: Emerging Technology - Metro Brands Limited

MAPIC India continues to shine as the ultimate platform for celebrating innovation and excellence in India's retail and tech industries, setting the stage for a brighter future in these dynamic sectors.

