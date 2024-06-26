The New Alliance will integrate Immutable's zkEVM blockchain, the First Ever Gaming Blockchain into the MARBLEX Platform

The partnership includes a $20M Ecosystem Boost Program to accelerate blockchain gaming by supporting game studios as they onboard on MARBLEX Ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MARBLEX, a blockchain gaming company, announced a strategic partnership with a leading Web3 gaming platform and ecosystem Immutable. The partnership involves the exclusive migration of MARBLEX to Immutable zkEVM along with Netmarble IP. MARBLEX and Immutable will work closely together to expand the blockchain gaming ecosystem and provide a new level of user experience and high-quality games to players around the globe.

MARBLEX CHOOSES IMMUTABLE TO CREATE HOME OF WEB3 GAMING IN SOUTH KOREA

MARBLEX platforms will integrate the Ethereum Layer-2 solution Immutable zkEVM to expand its ecosystem globally. Specializing in gaming and NFTs, Immutable zkEVM powered by Polygon, is known for maintaining security while offering high scalability and low gas fees through zero-knowledge roll-up technology. MARBLEX plans to focus on publishing and nurturing games and digital content by leveraging Immutable's advanced blockchain technology.

In addition to platform migration, the new partnership will also introduce a $20 million Ecosystem Boost Program to accelerate blockchain gaming and foster market growth. Together, the two companies will identify and support promising Web2 game studios with necessary technical and business aid as they transition to blockchain integration, including establishing suitable infrastructure. The Ecosystem Boost Program will help MARBLEX and Immutable scale their blockchain gaming operations and reach a broader user base.

"By joining forces with Immutable, MARBLEX will help drive innovating the global gaming industry, making the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to a broader range of gamers worldwide," said Hong Jin Pyo, CEO of MARBLEX. "In the burgeoning landscape of gaming, we envision a future teeming with opportunities to forge vibrant communities and economies that extend far beyond mere entertainment."

MARBLEX is a blockchain-specialized subsidiary of the renowned game developer and publisher, Netmarble. The company will progressively integrate its proprietary blockchain ecosystem into upcoming titles through ongoing updates.

More information can be found on MARBLEX's official website, Medium, Telegram, X, and Facebook page.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking, and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation.The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443506/240614_MBX_Immutable_____1200x600___B__1.jpg