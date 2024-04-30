Markets4you Celebrates 17 Years with Cricket Legend AB de Villiers as Brand Ambassador

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets4you , a leading global award-winning, multi-asset trading platform, marks its 17th anniversary by partnering with South African cricket icon AB de Villiers as its brand ambassador. This partnership unites two champions in their respective fields, showcasing a mutual commitment to excellence, passion, and dedication.

Ms. Marina Strausa holding an autographed cricket bat alongside Mr. AB de Villiers. (PRNewsfoto/E-Global Group)

Marina Strausa, CEO of Markets4you, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "Partnering with AB de Villiers represents a significant milestone for us, symbolizing establishing a deep and meaningful relationship."

She added, "AB's exceptional talent and sportsmanship perfectly capture the spirit of excellence we strive for at Markets4you. His approach resonates with our commitment to innovation and our promise to deliver world-class trading services to traders. Together, we illustrate how strategic insights from cricket can be integrated into trading strategies."

"I am delighted to join forces with Markets4you. They share my values of striving for excellence and innovation. Together, we will empower traders to achieve their utmost potential," remarked AB de Villiers, one of the greatest cricketers of all time and renowned for his 360-degree battling style and match-winning performances.

In celebration of this milestone, Markets4you is excited to announce several new enhancements and exclusive promotions:

MT5 with Classic Pro and Standard Accounts, now available in selected countries. Increased stock leverage from 1:10 to 1:50, reducing margin requirements. Reduced indices contract size from 100 to 1 per lot, facilitating trading with lower deposits. Exclusive promotions, featuring over USD 70,000 in prizes for clients and partners who trade between May 6 and July 31 , and limited-edition merchandise signed by AB de Villiers.

For more information, please visit markets4you.com .

Watch the Video.

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for differences (CFDs) in a wide range of markets and across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. For 17 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 2.9 million traders and 102,000 partners globally and paid more than US$170 million to clients and partners.

Markets4you offers clients and partners 24/7 excellent customer support in multiple languages, a wide variety of account types, diverse payment systems, copy trading through its proprietary copy trading platform – Share4you, industry-leading partnership programs with unparalleled payouts, ultra-fast order execution, instant withdrawal, and excellent trading conditions via its own liquidity aggregator.

The award-winning broker has attained over 30 industry awards, including:

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform by International Business Magazine in 2023

Most Transparent Broker by International Business Magazine in 2023

Best Copy Trading Platform – Asia and LATAM by Global Forex Awards Retail in 2023

and LATAM by Global Forex Awards Retail in 2023 Best Partnership Program by International Business Magazine in 2022

Best Affiliate Program by International Business Magazine in 2019 and 2020, and International Investor Magazine in 2021 and 2022

Best Forex Customer Service Broker by International Business Magazine in 2019

Markets4you and Forex4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

Note: Forex4you was rebranded as Markets4you on April 4, 2024.