Marriott Bonvoy and Mumbai Indians Announce Sponsorship Agreement For Next 3 Years

- Marriott Bonvoy & Mumbai Indians gets fans closer to the cricket action

- An exclusive, virtual arena experience, live interactions and games with Mumbai Indians Players

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy and the Mumbai Indians, the most successful and internationally recognized brand in T20 cricket, announced a multi-year agreement, giving members of Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, exclusive experiences with the Mumbai Indians team. As Loyalty Partner for the team, the Marriott Bonvoy logo will feature on the upper right side-chest of the Mumbai Indians jersey.

Expected to create a highly engaging environment, Marriott Bonvoy will soon be revealing their virtual arena, a-360-degree digital experience for all fans who will miss the sheer thrill of watching the game live. The virtual arena, available online, will be equipped with fun games and activities like virtual cricket, augmented reality powered photobooths, masterclasses with the players & coaches and live interactive sessions with the star players, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to redeem their points for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments, while non -members can get closer to the cricket action and players as well, with a simple enrollment to the Marriott Bonvoy programme, (which is mere 3 click process to follow) via Marriott.com and join the fun and games. One can also engage with the team through a host of social media contests, where winners stand to win a hosted stay at a Marriott Bonvoy participating hotel in India 'Marriott on Wheels' dining vouchers, exciting merchandise and much more.

Bringing the excitement and fun closer to home, all Marriott International hotels in India will have Mumbai Indians themed menus ready for order and delivery through "Marriott on Wheels" food delivery service. Further, the hotels will also launch curated stay packages, allowing guests to enjoy the game with family and friends with rooms themed to match the cricketing fervor and excitement. Guests can cheer their favorites on to their next win with excellent seating, refreshments on the go, and an endless option of game time favorites to snack on.

Mr. Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, said, "We are excited about the upcoming cricket season and are proud to be the Loyalty Partner for the Mumbai Indians. This agreement entitles Marriott Bonvoy members exclusive insider access to enjoy the game through virtual experiences and a host of opportunities to interact with their favourite players. This year, we have taken our experiences virtually to accommodate more member experiences, the highlight being our soon to be revealed digital arena that will give members access to exclusive team player videos, contests and many money-can't-buy experiences along with live encounters with their sporting idols. We wish Mumbai Indians all the success."

As part of the agreement, Marriott Bonvoy branding will appear prominently on ground-level perimeter boards, giant screen & LED Wall and will be visible during globally televised matches.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, comprises the company's portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. The program offers exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

