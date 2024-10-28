Marriott India Business Council Celebrates 10 Years of 'Road to Give': Empowering Communities Through Movement

BENGALURU, India , Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott India Business Council proudly commemorated the 10th anniversary of 'Road to Give',a transformative initiative that united Marriott associates in a shared mission to run, walk, ride and move for charitable causes. This significant milestone not only celebrated a decade of extraordinary achievements but also underscored the profound and lasting impact we have made within our communities.

Since its inception, 'Road to Give' has redefined how our associates engage with their surroundings, turning physical activity into a powerful catalyst for positive change. In this remarkable show of solidarity, approximately 9,000 to 10,000 associates from India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka participated across a diverse array of activities like runs, group walks, cycling events and wellness challenges—all meticulously designed to raise funds for critical community needs. Our target for this year is to raise 1.20 crore (approx.) in donations to Rising Star Outreach of India (NGO located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu that empowers leprosy affected through vocational training, aiming to improve living conditions and foster social integration.), further amplifying our commitment to support essential areas such as healthcare, education and social welfare.

Over the past decade, 'Road to Give' emerged as a cornerstone of Marriott's commitment to social responsibility, mobilizing thousands of associates and creating a remarkable ripple effect of kindness and support throughout our communities. The initiative successfully raised substantial funds for various causes, empowering charities to expand their services and reach more individuals. Through the collective efforts of our associates, countless lives were positively impacted, contributing to the overall betterment of society.

"Ten years of 'Road to Give' stands as a remarkable achievement, reflecting our associates' unwavering commitment to service and community engagement," stated Sanjay Gupta, Chairman - Marriott India Business Council. "This initiative not only fostered teamwork and camaraderie among our associates but also strengthened our deep-rooted ties to the communities we serve. As we celebrated this milestone, we looked ahead with excitement and determination to continue our journey of making meaningful changes together."

In honor of this special 10 years completion, we warmly invited everyone—associates, partners and the broader communities, to join us in the celebration. Whether through participation in events, cheering on our associates or making generous donations to support worthy causes, each individual's involvement was crucial. Together, we inspired change and fostered a culture of giving that truly embodied the spirit of 'Road to Give.'

As we commenced this observance, we remained mindful that every step taken, every mile run and every penny raised contributed to a brighter future for our communities. By participating in 'Road to Give,' our associates not only promoted health and fitness but also cultivated a profound sense of community and responsibility that extended well beyond our workplace.

