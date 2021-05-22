Martin Group donates Rs 3 Crores worth of COVID- 19 relief materials

CHENNAI, India, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic all over the world has impacted many lives. In Tamil Nadu, many people are affected, and the condition has worsened this year. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, The Martin Group headed by its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Santiago Martin would like to help the people of Tamil Nadu during this distressing time. On behalf of The Martin Group, Martin Charitable Trust had donated Rs. 3 Crores worth of relief materials for Covid-19. This includes 100 units - Oxygen Concentrators, Rs.1.25 Crores worth of life-saving medicines, 400 nos. - 50 litre oxygen cylinders, Oximeters-1000 nos., N-95 Mask- 12500 nos., Hand sanitizers- 10000 nos. and Toothbrush & Paste kit - 5000 nos. each. We are glad to offer our support towards the efforts of the Government of Tamil Nadu to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.