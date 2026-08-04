Masimo Appoints Tim Benner as President

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Lead Masimo's Next Chapter of

Innovation and Growth as a Danaher Company

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Masimo, a Danaher company and a specialty diagnostics solutions innovator of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Tim Benner as President, effective August 3, 2026.

Tim Benner President, Masimo

Since joining Masimo in June 2025, Benner has played a key role in shaping the company's strategy, strengthening customer relationships and guiding the business through its transition following Danaher's acquisition of Masimo. He has served as Masimo's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, and most recently as Chief Commercial Officer, leading the company's global commercial organization, marketing, strategic growth initiatives and customer engagement efforts. His appointment reflects the confidence of both Masimo and Danaher leadership in his ability to lead the company through its next chapter of growth and innovation.

"Tim is a strong and experienced Masimo leader and has played an integral role in positioning the company for long-term success," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, CEO Designate, Danaher Corporation. "His strategic leadership, deep understanding of customers and commitment to innovation make him the right leader for Masimo's next chapter as a Danaher company."

Benner brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the medical technology industry, including senior leadership roles at Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Terumo, Inari Medical/Stryker and most recently Masimo. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing organizations, driven commercial excellence and helped bring innovative healthcare technologies to clinicians and patients around the world.

"It is an honor to serve as President of Masimo," said Tim Benner, President, Masimo. "For more than three decades, Masimo has earned the trust of clinicians around the world by developing breakthrough technologies that improve patient care. As a Danaher company, we have an incredible opportunity to build on that legacy by combining Masimo's spirit of innovation with the power of the Danaher Business System. I look forward to working alongside our talented associates and our customers as we continue delivering meaningful innovations that help improve outcomes for patients around the world."

As President, Benner will lead Masimo's global business, with responsibility for driving innovation across the company's patient monitoring portfolio, strengthening customer partnerships, accelerating commercial growth and advancing Masimo's mission to improve patient outcomes through breakthrough technologies.

About Masimo

Masimo, a Danaher company and a specialty diagnostics solutions innovator of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is for our innovations to empower clinicians to transform patient care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in over 100 independent and objective studies, which can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients around the world each year and is the primary pulse oximetry at all 10 top U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2026 Newsweek World's Best Hospitals listing. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our more than 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contact:

Christine McCullough

[email protected]