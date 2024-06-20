Master of Mixology: Santanu Chanda Crowned World Class India Bartender of the Year

NEW DELHI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo Reserve's World Class India Finale, held on June 15th and 16th in Gurugram, redefined the art of mixology, shaking up the scene with some serious talent. This prestigious competition, celebrating its 15th year, brought together the nation's top bartenders for a two-day event unlike any other.

Santanu Chanda World Class India Winner

India's top bartenders assembled under one roof for the electrifying World Class India Finale. The two-day event was a vibrant celebration of mixology, with innovative cocktails and healthy competition taking centre stage. The crème de la crème – the top 16 bartenders from across the country – battled it out for the coveted title of World Class India Bartender of the Year 2024.

Seasoned judges, including Karina Sanchez (Don Julio Global Brand Ambassador), Chef Manu Chandra (Restaurateur and Founder Partner at Manu Chandra Ventures), Minakshi Singh (Co-Founder Sidecar India), Akanksha Lamba (Co-Founder of The Postcard Hotel), Arijit Bose (Partner and Co-Founder at WineInProgress, BarSpiritForward, Jerry's cocktails and more), Aashie Bhatnagar (Winner of World Class India finals 2023), Jacob Martin (World Class Global Bartender of the year 2023) Nandini Bhalla ( Editor in chief of The Word Magazine) , Smita Tripathi (Coveted Journalist and Editor), Sarah Proietti (Manager at Maybe Sammy) witnessed the mixologists showcase their artistry through unique concoctions. Each creation pushed the boundaries of flavour and presentation, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Ultimately, Santanu Chanda emerged victorious, captivating everyone with their in-depth knowledge of spirits and their imaginative blends. Santanu has won multiple prestigious mixology competitions around the world, At the helm of HOME Delhi #58Asia's 50 Best Bar #8 30 Best Bar India.

Commenting on his victory, Santanu Chanda, Winner of World Class India 2024 said, "This title is not solely mine but a testament to the entire Indian bartending community that inspires me. The collective drive to improve and innovate elevates this industry to new heights. Cheers to the spirit of collaboration and a heartfelt thank you to Diageo Reserve's World Class for creating a space that celebrates our community and fosters an ecosystem of growth and excellence."



Bhanu Gupta, Vice President and Business Head - Luxury and Super Premium said, "Santanu's achievement is a testament to his expertise and dedication, as well as the immense talent within the Indian bartending community. At World Class, we have created a global ecosystem that elevates drink experiences across the world, including in India. Our mission goes beyond promoting drinking better, we are dedicated to supporting and uplifting our trade community. Santanu's victory not only showcases his individual talent but also reflects the growing excellence of the Indian bartending community and the transformative impact of advocacy-led initiatives like World Class."

Jacob Martin, World Class Bartender of the Year 2023 said, "It's fantastic to see the World Class legacy continue to inspire such talent in India. The creativity and passion on display this year were truly world-class! Congratulations to Santanu Chanda, and I can't wait to see what innovative cocktails they bring to the global stage."

This well-deserved win is a testament to Santanu Chanda's exceptional talent and dedication. Stay tuned for more details on the competition and Santanu's signature drink recipes, sure to tantalize your taste buds!

About World Class

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, WORLD CLASS encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining.

World Class has supported, trained and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over twelve years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection. World Class is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes and industry insight.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

