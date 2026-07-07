Mastercam Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Mastercam India

Strengthening long-term support and investment in India's manufacturing industry

TOLLAND, Conn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software provider and part of the Sandvik Group, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Mastercam India, a trusted and long-standing Mastercam channel partner.

With the acquisition finalized, Mastercam India now operates as part of the global Mastercam organization. Customers will continue working with the same local team they know and trust, now supported by the full strength of Mastercam's global resources and expertise. Mastercam India will continue operating with its existing team and customer relationships, now as part of the Mastercam organization.

This milestone combines Mastercam India's deep understanding of regional manufacturing needs with Mastercam's global technology leadership. Customers across India will benefit from enhanced collaboration, expanded technical expertise, and increased access to solutions that improve productivity and efficiency.

"This is an important moment for Mastercam and for manufactures across India," said Russ Bukowski, President of Mastercam. "By bringing the Mastercam India team more closely into our global organization, we are strengthening our local support while enabling closer collaboration across our global network. This allows us to deliver a more consistent and connected experience for our customers."

The transition builds on an already strong foundation and enables the team to collaborate more closely with Mastercam's global specialists, accelerating knowledge sharing and enhancing customer support over time. Customers will continue to receive the same high level of service, with additional resources and expertise available as part of this integration.

As part of Sandvik's digital manufacturing portfolio, Mastercam continues to advance connected manufacturing technologies worldwide. This acquisition strengthens Mastercam's ability to support manufactures in India with scalable solutions, technical expertise, and long-term partnership in an increasingly competitive global market.

About Mastercam

Mastercam, part of Sandvik Group, is the world's leading CAD/CAM software for manufacturing, trusted by over 450,000 installations worldwide. Since 1983, we have empowered shops of every size to tackle the toughest machining challenges—from aerospace breakthroughs to life-saving medical components. With relentless innovation, global support, and a commitment to education, Mastercam transforms complexity into confidence. Mastercam: Challenge Accepted. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

About Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability, and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offerings include equipment, tools, services, and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation, and rock processing. In 2025, the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

For more information, contact Melanie Frenkel, Sr. Media Director, Berkeley Communications, phone: 760.421.7719, or email [email protected].