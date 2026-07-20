MatchMove Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Cross-Border Payment and Remittance Solution Technology Innovation Leadership and 2026 Singapore Embedded Finance Company of the Year Recognitions for Advancing Embedded Finance and Cross-Border Payment Innovation

The company is recognized for its leadership in embedded finance, cross-border payments, and programmable financial infrastructure, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital transformation across Asia-Pacific.

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that MatchMove has received the 2026 Asia-Pacific Cross-Border Payment and Remittance Solution Technology Innovation Leadership and 2026 Singapore Embedded Finance Company of the Year recognitions in the fintech and digital financial services industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation and customer impact. These recognitions highlight MatchMove's leadership in transforming embedded finance and cross-border payments through a scalable banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform that simplifies financial services while empowering enterprises to innovate with confidence.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. MatchMove excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to anticipate market evolution, align innovation with customer needs, and deliver scalable financial infrastructure across diverse markets. "MatchMove empowers enterprises with a unified platform for digital wallets, card issuance, remittance, multi-currency settlement, and Web 3.0, enabling seamless and compliant global money movement," said Dewi Rengganis, Senior Industry Analyst, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and platform expansion, MatchMove continues to redefine how enterprises embed financial capabilities into their products and services across Asia-Pacific.

The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in API-first infrastructure, programmable finance, and compliance-by-design have helped it scale efficiently across multiple markets. Its unified BaaS platform combines cross-border payments, card issuance, virtual accounts, fund collection, and payout capabilities into a single ecosystem, allowing businesses to reduce operational complexity, accelerate deployment, and launch scalable financial solutions through one integration.

"Earning both recognitions in the same year reflects what we care about most — that our platform works at the speed our customers need. Every day, enterprises across Asia-Pacific use MatchMove to issue cards, move money across borders, and embed financial services into their products without becoming a bank themselves. That's a hard problem to solve at scale across multiple regulatory regimes and currencies, and we've spent years engineering it to feel simple. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan tells the market that MatchMove is the partner of choice for enterprises serious about accelerating digital transformation through embedded finance," said Amar Abrol, President and Co-founder, MatchMove.

By simplifying financial services through a single integration point, embedding compliance directly into platform architecture, and allowing intelligent payment orchestration across global corridors, MatchMove continues to address the evolving needs of enterprises, financial institutions, and digital platforms. Its modular architecture, broad application capabilities, and focus on operational efficiency have enabled customers to deploy innovative financial products significantly faster while supporting expansion across more than 200 countries and territories.

Frost & Sullivan commends MatchMove for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, technology leadership, and customer-first approach are shaping the future of embedded finance and cross-border payment infrastructure while enabling businesses to deliver seamless digital financial experiences at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership recognition to a company that demonstrates exceptional technological advancement and commercialization, resulting in meaningful market impact and competitive differentiation. The Company of the Year recognition honors organizations that consistently excel in vision, innovation, customer value, and growth strategy while setting new benchmarks within their industries.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About MatchMove

MatchMove is a Singapore-headquartered Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company and one of Asia's leading embedded finance providers. Through its proprietary, MAS-regulated Banking Wallet OS™, MatchMove lets businesses issue accounts and cards, move payments, and offer lending — embedded directly inside their own apps, without building banking infrastructure or holding their own licences. In 2025, the platform processed over US$5 billion, issued more than 4 million cards, and reaches 200+ payout countries through 100+ partners. Recognised with the Frost & Sullivan 2026 Singapore Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Embedded Finance, MatchMove partners with leading banks across the region to bring compliant financial products to market in weeks, not months.

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