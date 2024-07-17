Max Life celebrates 50th Super Customer Week with 10,000 walk-ins across 350 branches

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") celebrates the success of its 50th Super Customer Week, highlighting its commitment to building lasting customer relationships through engaging initiatives. This special event, which took place across 350+ branches Pan-India saw remarkable participation and engagement – with 10,000+ customer walk-ins, underlining the company's customer commitment and innovative approach to customer relations.

The recent Super Customer Week celebration was a week-long festivity, marked by a series of events and activities designed to build emotional connections and enhance customer trust. Emphasizing the theme of trust and protection with fathers at the centre of the conversation, the event provided opportunities to discuss protection, savings, health, and child plans, ensuring their diverse needs were addressed. Customers were invited to celebrate the special bond they share with their fathers, paralleling the trust they place in Max Life to secure their financial future.

Capturing the essence of health and wellness, customers were also encouraged to participate in yoga sessions conducted by renowned celebrity yoga trainer, Gunjan Sahani. This event not only promoted physical well-being but also underscored the importance of a balanced and healthy lifestyle, which Max Life advocates for its customers. Additionally, throughout the week, special engagement activities were organized to cheer for Team India playing at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere in the branches.

Sumit Madan, Chief Distribution Officer, Max Life said, "The success of our Super Customer Week initiative is a testament to Max Life's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and building trust. This innovative platform has not only strengthened our relationships but also highlighted our dedication to engaging with customers beyond transactional interactions. We aim to enhance customer experiences with innovative, personalized offerings that resonate with their lives, ensuring every customer feels valued, engaged, and confident in their financial future with Max Life."

The Super Customer Week initiative also created significant opportunities for the company's advisor recruitment and sales efforts. Customers were engaged in meaningful conversations about protection, savings, health, and child plans, leading to impressive engagement rates and spot closures.

Max Life's much-awarded below-the-line marketing effort, Super Customer Week stands out in the life insurance industry as an innovative customer engagement platform. Unlike traditional communication methods, Super Customer Week dedicates one week each month to celebrate and engage with Max Life customers, fostering long-term relationships and converting customers into brand advocates.

Each month, the Super Customer Week features unique themes and activities that resonate with cultural nuances and occasions, ensuring continuous and relevant engagement. The initiative reaches out to Max Life's 4 million active customer base through digital channels, including email, SMS, and social media marketing, as well as physical interactions at the branches.

Super Customer Week is characterized by its innovative approach to customer engagement, incorporating various conversation starters and giveaways to facilitate meaningful interactions:

Conversation Starters: Interactive and mobile-first video marketing, gamification, interactive video quizzes, digital selfies for social media sharing, and webinars.

Interactive and mobile-first video marketing, gamification, interactive video quizzes, digital selfies for social media sharing, and webinars. Giveaways: Personalized certificates, digital/social media badges, meaningful tips for customers and their families, and physical merchandise like coasters, bookmarks, fridge magnets, and calendars.

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

