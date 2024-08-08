Max Life expands into 75 new Tier 3 & Tier 4 Cities under 'Aarohan' initiative

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ("Max Life/Company") announces the launch of the 'Aarohan' initiative to expand its distribution footprint by adding 75 new offices in Tier 3 and Tier 4 Indian cities. The initiative aims to enhance protection penetration in these underserved markets through consumer-focused insurance awareness programs, and life advisor recruitments.

With a current outreach to approximately 44 lakh customers through 300+ branch offices, and more than 10,000 bank partner branches across the country, Max Life is dedicated to protecting the financial future of its customers. Expanding its distribution footprint by recruiting and training local life advisors, Max Life under the 'Aarohan' initiative seeks to build a robust distribution network reaching new and underserved demographics across India. This targeted approach aims to connect with communities that have traditionally limited access to comprehensive life insurance services, enhancing financial security and inclusion in these regions.

Sumit Madan, Chief Distribution Officer, Max Life, said, "Max Life's Aarohan initiative aligns with IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047,' empowering grassroots communities. It aims to make insurance accessible to India's farthest reaches, ensuring financial security for emerging markets. By expanding into less-explored territories, Aarohan grows our distribution network and delivers trust, excellence, and innovation. This initiative underscores Max Life's foresight and recognizes the untapped potential in rural and semi-urban regions, highlighting our commitment to inclusive growth."

Key Aspects of the Aarohan Initiative:

Regional Health Camps: With a strategic focus on 'health and wellness,' Max Life is conducting extensive customer health camps across 75 new offices in two phases. These camps aim to serve over 2,000 consumers, fostering vital discussions around health, wealth, and lifestyle management. By seamlessly integrating health awareness with insurance, Max Life is committed in creating a comprehensive approach to financial and physical well-being, ensuring the customers lead healthier and more prosperous lives.

As per the Max Life India Protection Quotient Survey 5.0 rural edition conducted in 2023, the life insurance ownership gap is significantly pronounced in rural India, with only 22% of the rural population owning life insurance products compared to 73% in urban areas. Recognizing the insurance gap within rural and semi-urban India, the Aarohan initiative is designed to cater to the unique needs of these communities as well as boost job creation in these markets.

Additionally, as part of Max Life's 'DigiSaarthi' project, the aim is to make the 75 new branches under Aarohan 100% digital. Initially launching with 16 digital branches equipped with Kiosk machines for customer video assistance, the plan is to expand this to 100 Agency Partner Channel (APC) and Greenfield offices. The Customer Experience Team (CET) will transition from a physical to a virtual presence, providing services such as query resolution, document upload, cheque deposit services, self-service areas, and enhanced digital customer support. This initiative shall benefit customers with easy on-call support, advisors with quick virtual assistance, and offices with enhanced sales and service efficiency, ensuring a seamless and modern branch experience.

About Max Life Insurance (www.maxlifeinsurance.com)

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

