Maya Pistola Agavepura named 'Spirit of the Year- India' by USA Spirits Ratings 2025

04 Nov, 2025, 15:07 IST

First Indian premium 100% agave spirit to claim top national honours, alongside two Golds and a Silver

Backed by over 50 global and national accolades, Pistola continues to set new benchmarks with its distinct portfolio of premium agave spirits 

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Pistola Agavepura, Asia's first premium 100% agave spirit, has made history at the USA Spirits Ratings 2025, where its Reposado expression was crowned 'Spirit of the Year – India' — the highest recognition awarded to an Indian brand at the event this year.

Maya Pistola’s Product Range
Standing out among nine categories and numerous Indian entries, Pistola emerged as the overall national winner, reaffirming its pioneering role in shaping India's craft spirits movement. The Reposado also earned a Gold Medal with 95 points, highlighting its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. In addition, the Añejo won Gold (92 points) and the Joven received Silver (89 points), further cementing Pistola's position for quality across every expression.

Organised annually by the Beverage Trade Network in San Francisco, the USA Spirits Ratings is one of the world's most respected competitions, judged by leading industry professionals across three criteria — Quality, Value, and Packaging. The awards recognise spirits that combine outstanding craft with consumer appeal that set new benchmarks for excellence.

Adding to this landmark achievement, Maya Pistola Agavepura's Añejo also secured a Gold Medal at the India Wine and Spirits Awards (IWSA) 2025, held in Mumbai this month — a recognition that celebrates India's finest wines and spirits across blind tastings judged by leading experts and industry professionals.

With these new honours, Maya Pistola's global medal tally is now over 50 accolades, solidifying its reputation in India and internationally. Since its launch in 2022, Pistola has been redefining the agave landscape overall. With high quality Tequilas and Mezcals gaining popularity across the world, the Agavepura category is also set to shine. A commitment to 100% additive-free lies at the heart of the brand, hence their coining of the term 'Agavepura'. Pistola combines refined ageing techniques and a bold sense of provenance to create an entirely new category of premium spirits.

The brand's portfolio currently spans five expressions — Joven, Reposado, Rosa, Añejo, and Extra Añejo — each matured for varying periods to showcase the nuanced depth of agave and the terroir of India. Over the past few years, Pistola has rapidly expanded its presence across 8 states in India, the latest being Rajasthan. Pistola has also just launched in the UK via The Whiskey Exchange, which is globally one of the most respected and top-tier retailers.

Rakshay Dhariwal, Founder & Director of Maya Pistola Agavepura, said, "To have Pistola recognised as the 'Spirit of the Year – India' at the USA Spirits Awards 2025 is a very proud and humbling moment for us. We set out to create a new category of spirit - Agavepura, and for that to receive so much international acclaim, above the Single Malt and craft Gin entries, is no small feat and also validates all the hard work that we have been putting into building this category, with focused attention on our maturation and production."

Pistola has won the following prestigious awards across the world:

#

Year

Award Institution

Award Title / Medal

Pistola

Expression

1

2025

USA Spirits Rating 2025

Spirit of the Year – India 2025

Reposado 

2

2025

USA Spirits Rating 2025

Silver

Joven 

3

2025

USA Spirits Rating 2025

Gold

Reposado 

4

2025

USA Spirits Rating 2025

Gold

Añejo 

5

2025

India Wine and Spirits Awards 2025

Gold

Añejo

6

2025

ProWine & ProSpirits Challenge

Silver

Extra Añejo 

7

2025

ProWine & ProSpirits Challenge

Bronze

Añejo

8

2025

ProWine & ProSpirits Challenge

Bronze

Joven

9

2025

ProWine & ProSpirits Challenge

Bronze

Reposado

10

2025

Asian Spirits Masters

Silver

Añejo 

11

2025

Asian Spirits Masters

Gold

Extra Añejo 

12

2025

Berlin International Spirits Competition

India Agave Distillery of the Year

2025

13

2025

Berlin International Spirits Competition

Silver

Extra Añejo 

14

2025

Berlin International Spirits Competition

Gold

Añejo 

15

2024

Asia International Spirits Competition

Bronze

Reposado 

16

2024

Asia International Spirits Competition

Silver

Joven 

17

2024

Asia International Spirits Competition

Gold

Añejo 

18

2024

Asia International Spirits Competition

India Producer of the Year

2024

19

2024

Travel + Leisure Delicious Dining Awards

Best Agave

2024

20

2024

SIP Awards

Gold

Añejo 

21

2024

SIP Awards

Double Gold

Reposado 

22

2024

The Asian Spirits Masters

Gold

Añejo 

23

2024

The Asian Spirits Masters

Gold

Joven 

24

2024

The Asian Spirits Masters

Silver

Extra Añejo 

25

2024

The Asian Spirits Masters

Silver

Reposado 

26

2024

Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting

Silver

Extra Añejo 

27

2024

Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting

Gold

Joven 

28

2024

San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Silver

Añejo 

29

2024

San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Silver

Joven 

30

2024

London Spirits Competition

Silver

Añejo 

31

2024

London Spirits Competition

Silver

Reposado 

32

2024

London Spirits Competition

Silver

Joven 

33

2024

Spirit Of Craft Awards

One Star with a Green Ring

Añejo 

34

2024

Spirit Of Craft Awards

Two Stars with a Green Ring

Joven 

35

2024

Spirit Of Craft Awards

Two Stars with a Green Ring

Reposado 

36

2024

International Wine & Spirit Competition 

Silver

Joven 

37

2024

International Wine & Spirit Competition

Silver

Reposado 

38

2024

International Wine & Spirit Competition

Silver

Añejo 

39

2024

International Wine & Spirit Competition

Silver

Extra Añejo 

40

2023

Spiritz Selection Awards

Gold

Reposado 

41

2023

Spiritz Selection Awards

Grand Gold 

Reposado 

42

2023

Spiritz Selection Awards

Silver

Joven 

43

2023

Spiritz Selection Awards

Gold

Joven 

44

2023

Spiritz Selection Awards

Silver

Añejo 

45

2023

Bartender Spirits Awards

Silver

Añejo 

46

2023

Bartender Spirits Awards

Silver

Joven 

47

2023

Bartender Spirits Awards

Bronze

Reposado 

48

2023

Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting

Master

Añejo 

49

2023

Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting

Gold

Reposado 

50

2023

Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting

Silver

Joven 

51

2023

SIP Awards

Gold

Reposado 

52

2023

SIP Awards

Silver

Añejo

53

2022

San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Silver

Reposado 

About Maya Pistola Agavepura:

Maya Pistola Agavepura (Pistola) is Asia's first aged 100% Agave spirit made from the Wild Agave Americana that thrives on the highlands of India's Deccan plateau. Each small batch has been aged and blended to bring out the smooth flavours from oak while allowing the naturally occurring variation in minerality that can be expected from Wild Agave to shine. Made completely naturally with no use of artificial colours, the core value of Pistola is authenticity. Each bottle is unique, has its own character, and its own truth.

About Inspired Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.:

Inspired Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. stands as a beacon of excellence in the beverage alcohol industry, revered for its innovative craft spirit and dedication to creating unprecedented experiences. At the heart of its endeavours lies Maya Pistola Agavepura, Asia's first premium aged 100% Agave spirit brand from India that embodies luxury and unparalleled quality, redefining the essence of fine drinking experiences. In April 2024, United Spirits acquired a 15% stake in Inspired Hospitality for Rs 5.65 crore through the subscription of 3,494 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares and 10 equity shares of Maya Pistola Agavepura, constituting approximately 15.0% of the brand's fully diluted share capital.

For more information, please visit https://pistola.in/ and https://www.instagram.com/pistola.agave/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812835/Maya_Pistola_Variants.jpg