Maybelline New York Launches a New 5-Step Routine - and It Doesn't Include Makeup.

Brave Talk, a new online, five-step training program, empowers young people to navigate mental health conversations with their friends.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York announced today the expansion of its free global mental health training program, Brave Talk . Initially launched on college campuses in 2022 and developed in partnership with The Jed Foundation (JED) , Brave Talk is now available in an online, interactive format for college-aged users and older, anytime, anywhere. The updated training will further amplify Maybelline's Brave Together mental health program, with a mission to make one-to-one support for anxiety and depression accessible to all.

Through the five easy-to-remember B.R.A.V.E. steps of Brave Talk, users will learn how to start a conversation with a friend, support them, and lead them to care in less than ten minutes. Brave Talk, a new online, five-step training program, empowers young people to navigate mental health conversations with their friends.

Through the five easy-to-remember B.R.A.V.E. steps of Brave Talk, users will learn how to start a conversation with a friend, support them, and lead them to care in less than ten minutes. This animated format provides visually stimulating storytelling, making complex subject matter like mental health accessible, enjoyable, and engaging, especially to Gen Z users.

"At Maybelline New York, we are making support easily accessible to all. Through the digitized version of Brave Talk, we are able to do just that – providing the tools needed to spark a conversation and help those struggling get the support they need, all at no cost," said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "Since launching the Brave Together program, we have helped over 1.65 million people access free, one-to-one professional support in over 34 countries and we are looking forward to helping even more through this new online Brave Talk format."

Maybelline launched Brave Talk in partnership with JED, a leading national nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. To help address the nearly 60% of college students who say they received support for their mental health from a friend*, the free 90-minute, expert-developed training was designed to be delivered in person by college staff to students so that they have the skills to support peers who may be struggling and help connect them to care.

"Expanding the Brave Talk training into digital spaces where schools and young people can access it freely, 24/7 is a crucial step toward addressing and protecting the mental health of teens and young adults. Together, we can make a significant difference in how well-being is understood and prioritized," said John MacPhee, CEO, The Jed Foundation.

Throughout the Brave Talk training, users follow three Gen-Z characters as they navigate how to help a struggling friend. Along the way, users will gain helpful information and tools from the training and decide how they would approach each situation. The aim is to gather the five B.R.A.V.E. letters representing the steps for supporting a struggling friend, thereby completing Brave Talk:

Through the Brave Together program, Maybelline New York has a goal of helping 10 million people access one-to-one mental health support and donating $20 million to this cause by 2030 so no one has to struggle alone.

To access the new Brave Talk digital training or to learn more about Maybelline New York's Brave Together program you can visit www.maybelline.com/bravetogether for more information.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression and help everyone, everywhere to bravely take on their world. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether .

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

* Source: Healthy Minds Study Fall 2020 Data Report

