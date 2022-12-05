MBA student bags a half-crore package with Microsoft, at Goa Institute of Management

PANAJI, India, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goa Institute of Management is known for being a leading business school that has created responsible management professionals for decades. The placements at Goa Institute of Management have shown a consistent and marvellous performance in 2022, just like the previous years. Their placement cell is run end-to-end by the students, and they have managed consistent year-on-year results with placements in the top companies in the industry.

This year's highest package stands at 55 LPA for their PGDM programme by Harshita Banthia. The average CTC for the PGDM programme in the ongoing process is currently standing at 14.66 LPA. Harshita has bagged this opportunity with Microsoft due to a combination of tech skills coupled with the perspective development she underwent at the B-School. A bright girl from a family of advocates managed to follow her dreams and accomplish her life goals. This was made possible by her determination to succeed in greater endeavours with the support from her family and guidance at GIM. She has worked with an international bank as a software development engineer in Pune before joining GIM.

She completed her engineering in computer science from a college in Chhattisgarh, where she lives with her family. In order to hone her management skills, she moved out of her job and prepared for MBA Entrance exams online. She scored amazingly well in her CAT exams, and applied to multiple institutes.

''GIM has been invariably at the forefront of industry excellence when it comes to their students' well-being and education. We encourage our students to bear the torch of conscious leadership and excel in their career paths. Like every year, we have seen tremendous growth in our recruiters' portfolio and placements this year too," said Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director, Goa Institute of Management.

With the highest package in the PGDM Programme, the other programmes provided by the institute have also caught up. The highest and average CTC earned by the students in Big Data Analytics (BDA) Programme is 40.2LPA and 17.2 LPA respectively. Similarly, 29 LPA package was bagged by a student in the Healthcare Management (HCM) programme with average CTC standing at 16 LPA. Highest CTC for Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services (BIFS) Programme is 27LPA and average CTC is 14.2 LPA.

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a premier business school in Sanquelim, Goa, dedicated to transforming and improving management education. The late Fr. Romuald D'Souza founded GIM in 1993 and was named one of the world's top four pioneering B-Schools in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. GIM was also titled 'Sustainability Institute of the Year – Highly Commended' at International Green Gown Awards 2022. The institute currently offers full-time and part-time PGDM programs. According to NIRF rankings (Govt. of India), it was recently ranked 36th among India's top B-Schools.

