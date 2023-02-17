MC Digital Realty Expands Osaka Footprint, Launches Fourth Data Centre at Osaka Campus

As enterprises in Japan transition to the cloud, cloud service providers are increasing their footprint in Tokyo and Osaka to serve accelerating consumer and enterprise demand for cloud services, driving growth of Japan's data center market. As well, Japan's national digital transformation initiative, internet usage and the advent of 5G has seen demand for online gaming, streaming and fintech services soar, adding to the need for institutional quality infrastructure solutions.

Over and above its position as a thriving financial and colocation center and a gateway for international exchanges, Osaka is also home to a broad cross-section of companies spanning a wide variety of industrial fields, as well as universities and specialist organizations carrying out high-level research and technological development. Its emergence as a central hub for domestic and international firms looking to deploy secondary or disaster recovery data center footprints in Japan is also attracting major investment into the development of digital infrastructure in the area.

In the new digital world where data is critical, the pivotal role of data centers to help organizations mitigate the challenges of Data Gravity and unlock innovation is now more vital than ever before. The carrier-neutral Osaka campus is an important pillar of Digital Realty's strategy to strengthen its network of connected communities in APAC and globally. This ServiceFabric-enabled site provides customers a global, open and secure interconnectivity solution and seamless access to the PlatformDIGITAL™ community of enterprises, cloud and network service providers and other ecosystem members.

"We have been working to create a next-generation interconnection platform that goes beyond the "traditional" data center business to create new business opportunities and value-added services for our customers," says Bampo Tezuka, Representative Director, CEO, MC Digital Realty, Inc. "Our Osaka campus offers flexible scalability, robust power supply capacity suitable for high load servers and stringent security compliant with international standards. Along with colocation services for enterprises offered within the same campus, we strive to further extend Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL🄬 to offer our customers the global data center platform to support their digital transformation needs."

"The completion of KIX13 takes the MCDR Osaka campus to the next level, offering customers a spectrum of solutions that break down barriers to achieve our goal of creating a global connected-data community," says Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty. "Acceleration of Data Gravity in Japan is expected to be amongst the highest in the world by 2024. KIX13 not only expands MCDR's Osaka footprint but also extends the reach of Digital Realty's world-class data center platform to help our customers in Japan and globally to mitigate the challenges of Data Gravity. It is a major milestone in our vision to be the meeting place for businesses and data, and will play a significant role in helping Digital Realty build the world's largest fabric-of-fabrics."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture ™ (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MC Digital Realty

Company name: MC Digital Realty, Inc.

Headquarters location: 1-3-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Tokyo Toranomon Global Square 12th floor

Representative: Bampo Tezuka, Representative Director, CEO,

Capital: 200 million yen (Mitsubishi Corporation 50% Digital Realty 50% stake)

URL: https://www.mc-digitalrealty.com/

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Digital Realty Media Contacts

Sinhuay Ho

Digital Realty

+65 8125 8380

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 737 281 0101

[email protected]

MC Digital Realty Media Contact

Sena Kihara

MC Digital Realty

+81 70 7429 1527

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's growth prospects, customer demand for the company's products and services, and strategy in the Asia Pacific region. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004031/MC_Digital_Realty_KIX13_Osaka.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930428/Digital_Realty_Black_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Digital Realty