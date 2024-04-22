Ranked as the best private hospital in India for the 5th time and is the only private hospital from India to be included in the top 250 hospitals of the world

GURUGRAM, India, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram operated by Global Health Limited (https://www.medanta.org/) has once again been named as the best private hospital in India by the prestigious 'Newsweek – World's Best Hospitals 2024' rankings. This is the fifth consecutive year that Medanta has achieved the status as the best private hospital in India. Medanta also remains the only private hospital from India to feature in the top 250 hospitals of the world. This remarkable achievement highlights the unwavering excellence in Medanta's healthcare services as well as its commitment to consistently delivering world-class healthcare.

Medanta Gurugram ranks on Newsweek's 2024 list of the 'World's Best Hospitals' for the fifth consecutive year

The prestigious list aims to highlight the best healthcare facilities around the world, employing a diverse set of criteria that assess quality and safety measures. This serves as a valuable guide for patients and families seeking guidance in selecting healthcare services within their communities.

Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista Inc., examined data from 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries. The final rankings are based on feedback from over 85,000 medical experts as well as patient survey results and public data from post hospitalization satisfaction. Key metrics such as hygiene standards, patient-to-doctor ratios, as well as Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) have been used to ensure a holistic assessment of healthcare service quality on a global scale.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta said, "Great hospitals are defined not only by exceptional clinical quality, care and research, but also by their consistency. The finest institutions consistently attract top talent, deliver superior patient outcomes, and pioneer groundbreaking therapies. Medanta is honored to be recognized as India's premier private hospital for five consecutive years. This accolade reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate care. We remain dedicated to providing world-class healthcare accessible to all who entrust us with their well-being."

Medanta's latest recognition from Newsweek aligns with its strategic investments in integrating physical infrastructure with cutting-edge digital technologies such as AI, robotics, and automation to meet the dynamic needs of patients while ensuring a seamless healthcare experience.

About Medanta (Global Health Limited):

Founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the third- and fourth-highest civilian awards in India, and the Dr. B.C. Roy Award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to medicine, Medanta (Global Health Limited) is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled 'An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2022' by CRISIL Limited. Under the 'Medanta' brand, the Company has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna). Spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 2,725 installed beds as on December 31, 2023. It also has one hospital under-construction in Noida. The Company provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,400 doctors led by highly experienced department heads.

