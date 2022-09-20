Medical Holography Market To Grow USD 1044.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Holography Market is Segmented By Type (Holographic Display, Holographic Microscope, Full Image Photography Software), By Application (Academic Medical Center, Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratory, Biotech Companies) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

Medical Holography Market size is estimated to be worth USD 389 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1044.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.9% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Medical Holography Market

The increasing clinical application of holography and the adoption of holographic products in medical imaging, biomedical research, and education purposes will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-29F4046/Global_Medical_Holography_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MEDICAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET

A medical holography display develops 3D holograms of cells, organs, and tissues which can be studied from various angles. The technology helps in research and studying the effects of drugs on individual patients. Understanding complex anatomy becomes easier. The imaging tool aids medical professionals with advanced diagnostic abilities and surgical planning. It is expanding rapidly in the field of healthcare and life sciences thereby driving the growth of the medical holography market. The virtual body parts, tissue, and organs can be sliced from multiple dimensions and access to percutaneous procedures become smooth without the need for invasive needle techniques. Furthermore, surgeons are able to scrutinize the holograms for increasing the effectiveness of complex surgeries.

Radiologists use holograms to detect injury or fracture in the hard or soft tissue of patients. The innovative imaging technique not only enhances safety but also stores all the medical records of a patient digitally. The medical holography display is used in radiology examinations like chest, genitourinary, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, head, neck, and paediatry. The virtual 3D images capture more information and do not require the need for physical intervention. This will fuel the growth of the medical holography market. The technology aids in the planning of surgical methods by guiding invasive procedures.

Medical education is revolutionized through the use of holograms. Complex subjects can be explained easily right in front of the students surging the demand for the medical holography market in the forecast period. Learners can walk through surgical procedures in a virtual environment. The holography technology offers 3D floating projections using a mix of MR( Mixed Reality) and the physical world. The visuals remain present at all times and the holograms appear in real space passing through a device. Professionals are able to zoom in and zoom out by magnifying the organ or tissue. The visuals are indistinguishable in a scanning procedure and make the treatment process seamless with live interactions.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-29F4046/global-medical-holography

MEDICAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the holographic display segment will grow the highest in the medical holography market share due to huge applications in the medical imaging field for guided therapies and visualization in minimally invasive procedures, coronary interventions, arrhythmias, and heart surgeries. Key players are focusing on technological advancements.

Based on application, the research laboratory segment will witness considerable growth due to rising investments in R&D initiatives using holographic imaging. While the academic medical center segment will grow the fastest as medical holograms are significantly better teaching tools than conventional methods due to sharpness and detailed visualization. Teachers and students collaborate in a virtual environment without the need for cadavers.

Based on region, North America will be the most lucrative market due to the demand for radiation-free medical imaging along with the increasing geriatric population. It is followed by Europe and Asia-pacific.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-29F4046/Global_Medical_Holography_Market

Key Players

Zebra Imaging

Realview Imaging

Holoxica

Echopixel

Eon Reality

Nanolive

Zspace

Lyncee Tec

Ovizio Imaging Systems

Inquire for Chaptercost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-29F4046/Global_Medical_Holography_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-29F4046&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Medical Holography Device market size is estimated to be worth USD 528.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1085.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.7% during the review period.

- Automotive Holographic Display market size is estimated to be worth USD 2042.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5329.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.3% during the review period.

- Holographic Imaging Market size is projected to reach USD 2628.1 million by 2027, from USD 710.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2027.

- The augmented and virtual reality market size was valued at D14.84 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach D454.73 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.7%.

- The global Mixed Reality market size is projected to reach USD 2482.9 million by 2028, from USD 331.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global Augmented Reality Market size is projected to reach USD 3664.5 Million by 2026, from USD 849 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2020-2026.

- The global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size are projected to reach USD 4367 million by 2027, from USD 962.6 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Virtual Reality (VR) market size is projected to reach USD 26860 million by 2027, from USD 7719.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Extended Reality market size is projected to reach USD 67870 million by 2028, from USD 25310 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global AR and VR Lens market size is estimated to be worth USD 441.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1006 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.7% during the review period.

- Medical Terminology Software market size is projected to reach USD 1227.4 million by 2028, from USD 575.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2028.

- Medical Second Opinion market size is projected to reach USD 15390 million by 2027, from USD 3938 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2021-2027.

- Digital Holography market size is projected to reach USD 7916.4 million by 2028, from USD 2663.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2028.

- Holographic Tear Tape market was valued at USD 2526 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3080.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 329030 Million by 2028, from USD 202430 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global Disposable Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 314410 Million by 2028, from USD 224050 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

- Global Semi-Transparent Holographic Display Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Hologram Technology Market Research Report 2022

- Global Digital Holographic Display Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Holographic Microscopes Market Research Report 2021

- Global Touchable Holographic Display Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Portable Holographic Display Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Cylindrical Lenses Market Research Report 2022

- Global Holographic Television Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Laser Holographic Film Market Research Report 2022

- Holographic Sights Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Transdermal Patch market size is estimated to be worth USD 7058.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8726.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Disposable Medical Textiles market size is estimated to be worth USD 6077.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9223.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the review period.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market size is estimated to be worth USD 16390 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 20380 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

- The Medical Device Outsourcing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 74220 Million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 142960 Million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 9.7%.

- Global Medical Supply Columns Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Medical Holography Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports