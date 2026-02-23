Medical Value Travel (MVT) acts as channel of cooperation that builds confidence, strengthens people-to-people ties between nation

Integrated care model with advanced clinical excellence with Ayush is strengthening India's Global Appeal: Prataprao Jadhav, MoS (I/C), Health and Family Welfare, GoI

NEW DELHI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, today underscored India's healthcare transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. "India has undertaken comprehensive reforms to build a resilient, high quality and globally aligned health care system. The government continues to strengthen the ecosystem supporting medical value travel by strengthening coordination across ministries, regulatory authorities, accreditation agencies, and state government." Addressing the 8th edition of 'Advantage Health Care – India 2026', organized by FICCI, Mr Nadda said that medical travel acts an instrument of diplomacy and cooperation. "We view medical travel as a channel of cooperation that builds confidence and strengthens people-to-people ties between nation."

He further added that medical value travel represents an important dimension of India's healthcare engagement with the world. It reflects our clinical excellence, international benchmark standards, transparent governance frameworks and unwavering commitment to patient centric care. "Highly skilled medical professionals and modern healthcare infrastructure of India offer advanced treatment across wide range of specialties, including cardiology, oncology, organ transplantation, orthopedics and neurosciences," he emphasized.

Mr Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare & Minister of State for Ayush (I/C), Government of India, emphasized on the global and collaborative nature of healthcare. "Healthcare today is no longer confined within national boundaries. It is shaped by collaboration, technology, knowledge-exchange and shared responsibility."

Highlighting India's integrated approach, Mr Jadhav added that India's healthcare ecosystem has evolved into a dynamic and integrated system, combining advanced clinical capabilities, digital health innovation, strong pharmaceutical capacity and a growing network of institutions committed to global engagement.

The Minister also underlined the importance of traditional systems integrated with modern medicine, stating, this integrated model of care reflects India's broader vision, one that values innovation alongside tradition and treatment alongside prevention.

Dr Upasana Arora, Chairperson, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), said, "India was known only for affordability, but today India is known for high technology, best skills, and holistic healing. We have significantly strengthened patient comfort, connectivity and seamless facilitation, and now we are doing this collectively as a country, positioning India not just as a cost-effective destination, but as a trusted and comprehensive healthcare partner for the world."

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Chair, FICCI Medical Value Travel Committee; Founding Member, Managing Director & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare, said that medical value travel has evolved from medical tourism to medical value travel because at the end of the day, we are in the business of healthcare. Emphasising the foundation of the ecosystem, and this can only happen if we build this entire medical value travel system on a foundation trust and transparency.

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Co-Chair, FICCI MVT Committee; Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that India offers the best of Western medicine combined with Eastern wisdom. With this integrated approach, we will see India emerge as the preferred destination for medical value travel over the next five years

Dr Narottam Puri, Advisor - FICCI MVT & Health Services; Principal Advisor- QCI; Advisor- Medical Operations, Fortis Healthcare Ltd.; Board Member & Former Chairman- NABH, delivered the Vote of Thanks.

The session concluded with the official opening of the exhibition which is showcasing India's comprehensive healthcare capabilities across leading hospitals, diagnostics, advanced medical technologies, pharmaceutical strength, wellness centres and allied healthcare services.

The Medical Value Travel (MVT) Awards 2026 will be announced during the 3-day AHCI 2026 which will recognize excellence, innovation and leadership across hospitals, facilitators, AYUSH institutions, wellness providers and policymakers contributing to India's growing stature as a global medical value travel hub. Mr Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India to address the awards ceremony.

Advantage Healthcare India 2026 aims to foster patient mobility, knowledge exchange, skill development and institutional partnerships, while strengthening regulatory coordination and global collaboration in medical value travel. The platform reinforces India's commitment to delivering high-quality, technology-driven and holistic healthcare solutions, positioning the country as a trusted and reliable partner in building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready global healthcare ecosystem.

