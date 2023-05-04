Medikabazaar Partners with Purple Quarter to Hire Senior Tech Leadership

BANGALORE, India, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading B2B health technology firm Medikabazaar has announced the appointment of Vishal Chaturvedi as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Bespoke CTO search firm Purple Quarter was the preferred search partner for Medikabazaar's C-suite role.



Founder and CEO of Medikabazaar, Vivek Tiwari, shared on the appointment, "We are pleased to welcome Vishal onboard. I'm positive that Vishal's extensive experience and diverse background will complement Medikabazaar's high-growth journey. We appreciate Purple Quarter's efforts in the overall process."

Founded in 2015 by Vivek Tiwari and Ketan Malkan, Medikabazaar is India's largest online B2B platform for medical supplies. The digital platform connects sellers with medical establishments for streamlined and cost-effective procurement.

Together with Medikabazaar, Purple Quarter devised a tailored strategy for mapping and finding the best leadership fit aligned with the former's goals, objectives, and culture. Vishal Chaturvedi was identified as the ideal candidate for Medikabazaar's search for a data-driven and results-oriented leader. An alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Vishal has previously been associated with giants such as Samsung, Amazon, British Telecom, Jio, and BlackBuck (Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd.).

"I'm excited to be a part of the incredible team at Medikabazaar. As the CTO, I will be responsible for strengthening the tech vision and building up to achieve Medikabazaar's vision of delivering healthcare supplies and ensuring timely patient care," shared Vishal.

Purple Quarter's unparalleled tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Shiprocket, ACKO, Healthians, Open, Rupeek, and more.

About the Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the tech leadership hiring space for startups and corporations. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, Hike, Clari, and many more reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For leadership requirements, visit www.purplequarter.com or connect [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Purple Quarter