Medison Pharma Announces Multi-Regional Partnership Agreement with argenx to Commercialize Efgartigimod Across Europe and Israel

PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, announced today an exclusive multi-regional agreement with argenx to commercialize efgartigimod in 14 countries, including Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

"We are on a mission to help patients with severe, rare diseases get faster access to highly innovative therapies, regardless of where they live in the world," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "By partnering with argenx, we provide a force multiplier for this breakthrough therapy, helping to save and improve the lives of patients living with generalized myasthenia gravis."

"We are proud to partner with argenx and help extend their reach to treat patients with severe autoimmune diseases in 14 countries," said Victor Papamoniodis VP International Markets at Medison. "We look forward to utilizing our unique commercial platform and applying our expertise to facilitate faster access to this novel therapy for patients across all our markets."

Efgartigimod is approved in the United States as VYVGART® for the treatment of adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive and in Japan for the treatment of adults with gMG who do not have sufficient response to steroids or non-steroidal immunosuppressive therapies (ISTs).

About Medison

Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets. Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform for highly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets. Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach. Medison is also an active investor in disruptive healthcare technologies and provides its partners with exposure to innovation in biotech and digital health. To learn more visit www.medisonpharma.com.

