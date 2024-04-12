Diageo Reserve World Class India proudly announces the Top 100 bars. Here's all one needs to know:

MUMBAI, India, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine being perched on a chic rooftop bar, enjoying a perfectly crafted Martini, or discovering a hidden speakeasy with a modern twist on classic cocktails. As summer approaches, this Top 100 list can guide through India's growing bar scene and help consumers find exceptional drinking experiences.

Meet the Top 100 Bars Delivering Exclusive Cocktails Across the Country!

Navigating India's dynamic cocktail culture can be both delightful and intricate, with each bar offering a unique personality and signature drinks. To aid this exploration, Diageo Reserve World Class India presents its much-awaited annual list of the Top 100 bars across the country.

A panel of specialists meticulously handpicked these bars and bartenders. The selection process focused on their skills, innovative techniques, and ability to tell compelling stories through their ingredients. This evaluation is part of the prestigious Diageo Reserve World Class Competition launched earlier in the year.

A list of a few standouts for this season:

Delhi & Gurugram: Sidecar, Home, PCO, The Library Bar at The Leela Palace, and Lair.

Mumbai: Perch Wine and Coffee Bar, O Pedro Mumbai, Slink & Bardot, Papas, and PCO Mumbai.

Bengaluru: Muro, KOKO, and Copitas.

Goa: Hideaway Goa, Slow Tide, and Izumi Assagao.



For the full low down on the Top 100 visit: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5BAx09S8A1/

Unleash your inner connoisseur to marvel at the artistry and dedication of India's finest mixologists. This summer, seize the opportunity to explore, experiment, and discover your new favorite #AGlassOfWorldClass!

Raise a toast to World Class 2024 and immerse in the celebration of exceptional mixology!

About World Class

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, WORLD CLASS encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining.

World Class has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over twelve years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection. World Class is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes, and industry insight.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo PLC. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray and Captain Morgan.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3145 employees, 47 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre.

Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

