MEIL Lays Foundation Stone For Young India Skills University

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) marked a momentous occasion on Friday, November 8, 2024, with the laying of the foundation stone for the Young India Skills University buildings at Net Zero Valley, Meerkhanpet, Kandukur Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

MEIL Performs Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Skills University - Telangana

The vision for this university took shape with an MoU signed on October 26th in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister, Shri Revanth Reddy, and MEIL Managing Director, Mr. P.V. Krishna Reddy. MEIL contributed Rs. 200 crore to construct university buildings that meet international standards.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by notable figures from MEIL, including Director Mr. Ravi P. Reddy, Vice President Mr. G. Shiva Kumar, Project Managers Mr. Madan Kumar and Mr. Venkateshwarulu, along with other dedicated team members.

Designed to uphold global standards, the university buildings will embrace a zero-carbon footprint approach. The comprehensive project includes an academic block, administration block, library, auditorium, modern classrooms, laboratories, and all essential infrastructure needed to create a top-tier learning environment.

Reflecting on this impactful step, MEIL Director Mr. Ravi P. Reddy said, "MEIL is proud to support the youth of Telangana by enhancing their educational opportunities. Our Managing Director, P.V. Krishna Reddy, has committed ₹200 crores to this meaningful project. We are determined to complete the first phase by Telangana Formation Day next year."

Vice President Mr. G. Shiva Kumar highlighted MEIL's dedication to sustainability, stating, "These buildings will adhere to zero carbon footprint standards and will feature an open-air system with excellent ventilation, eliminating the need for air conditioning. This ensures a sustainable, eco-friendly environment."

MEIL's heartfelt commitment to nurturing future generations and prioritising sustainable infrastructure represents a significant stride in Telangana's journey towards progress and educational excellence.

About MEIL:

MEIL, is a major a Global Conglomerate company headquartered in Hyderabad, India established in 1989. The company operates through its major business lines such as Water Management, Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation, Hydrocarbons, Power, City gas distribution, Electric Mobility, Media, and Green Energy, etc., and now entering into Storage Solutions. MEIL is committed to deliver high quality projects ahead of the schedule by constantly evolving industry-leading technology, expertise, experience and employing innovative and impeachable process technology, technologies and management effectiveness.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552590/MEIL_Ceremony_Skills_University_Telangana.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996475/MEIL_LOGO.jpg