MEIL responds to CM Chandrababu Naidu's call; Extends support to flood victims in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, India, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has promptly responded to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's call to assist the flood-affected people of Vijayawada.

In collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement India, MEIL has initiated a food distribution program, providing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and water bottles. On Tuesday it distributed food to 1,35,000 people at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Breakfast was distributed to 25,000 people and lunch and dinner was distributed to 1,10,000 people.

MEIL Food Distribution Truck for Flood Victims in Vijayawada

The food, prepared in the kitchens of Hare Krishna Movement India and MEIL, was handed over to government officials at the collector's office in Vijayawada for distribution in the affected areas.

MEIL in collaboration with Hare Krishna Movement India will continue food distribution program for few more days in Vijayawada, and will increase the quantity to serve more number of people with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and water bottles.

MEIL has a long-standing commitment to social responsibility, particularly during natural calamities. The company has a history of providing immediate relief measures, including hospital management, construction of cancer hospitals, and food distribution through Akshaya Patra.

"We are committed to standing by the people affected by natural disasters," said Kommareddy Bapi Reddy, MEIL, AP Regional Office In-charge. "Our organisation will always be at the forefront of helping those in need, fulfilling our social responsibility."

About MEIL

MEIL is India's largest private infrastructure company with a presence across sectors critical to India's growth. We have significantly contributed to the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with an unwavering commitment spanning over three decades. Our projects are across renewable energy, electric mobility, CGD, hydrocarbons, defence, transport, railways, manufacturing, infrastructure, water management, and other sectors. MEIL's subsidiaries Olectra Greentech Limited, a BSE and NSE listed company, ICOMM and Drillmec drive 'Make in India' through electric buses and trucks, renewable energy, advanced oil rigs, defence, telecom, and other infrastructure. Megha Gas builds vital CNG and PNG infrastructure across India. Evey Trans is India's largest electric buses fleet operator. MEIL's varied portfolios span across 20+ nations, showcasing our global influence.

Media Contact:

Mr. Siva Reddy

E mail : [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494998/MEIL_Food_Distribution.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996475/MEIL_LOGO.jpg