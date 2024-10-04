Memorandum of Understanding Signed Between International Water Association and Center for Water and Sanitation of CEPT Research and Development Foundation, CEPT University

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Water Association (IWA) and Center for Water and Sanitation (CWAS) of CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF), CEPT University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in water management and sanitation. The signing ceremony took place at CEPT University in Ahmedabad on September 25, 2024.

CEPT, CRDF and IWA Officials at the MoU Signing event

The signatories to this MoU were Dr. Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy, Executive Director of IWA; Mr. Suren Vakil, Vice-Chairperson of CRDF; Dr. Dinesh Mehta, Center Head of CWAS, and Dr. Meera Mehta, Center Head of CWAS. The MoU signing was witnessed by Dr. Barjor Mehta, President of CEPT University; Dr. Shalini Sinha, Dean of Faculty of Planning at CEPT University; Dr. Mona Iyer, Professor at Faculty of Planning, CEPT University; Mr. Aasim Mansuri, Senior Program Lead at CWAS; Mr. Dhruv Bhavsar, Senior Program Lead at CWAS, and Mr. Jeyannathann Karunanithi, India Regional Operation Manager at IWA.

This agreement signifies a major step in strengthening the relationship between both organizations, which share a commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 6, which focuses on water and sanitation for all. At CEPT, the CRDF functions as the multidisciplinary research and advisory arm. Here, the Center for Water and Sanitation works closely with all levels of governments, undertaking action-research, implementation support, capacity building and advocacy towards the delivery of water and sanitation services in an efficient, effective and equitable manner. The International Water Association is a global network of water professionals dedicated to advancing sustainable water management worldwide. Through its initiatives, IWA promotes innovative solutions to water challenges, helping regions meet the needs of their communities.

This strategic partnership aims to foster collaboration on research, education, innovation, knowledge development and capacity building on areas around WASH, climate and inclusive development. CWAS and IWA teams will jointly organize events and publish technical works on relevant subjects. They also plan to explore avenues for engaging students in the sector. CWAS team will continue its active participation in IWA's existing Task Force on Inclusive Urban Sanitation.

This partnership is poised to deliver several benefits, including increased visibility and engagement for IWA in South Asia and improved access to global knowledge for CWAS at CRDF, CEPT University. The MoU also reflects the shared vision of IWA and CWAS at CRDF, CEPT University in promoting sustainable water management and advancing urban water and sanitation solutions across South Asia.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

About CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF)

CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) is the research and advisory arm of CEPT University. CEPT University has created a vibrant environment of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation focused on issues concerning human habitats. Through CRDF, the University engages actively in research projects, advisory assignments and capacity-building initiatives aimed at solving critical problems in the built environment and improving people's quality of life in towns and cities. Through these research and consulting pursuits, our faculty members make available their academic knowledge and professional expertise to external stakeholders including the government, public sector organisations, NGOs, communities, and businesses.

About IWA

