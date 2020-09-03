Merck to Showcase New Data at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS MSVirtual2020 Meeting, Furthering Innovation in Multiple Sclerosis

Not intended for UK and US based media

- Company to present 54 abstracts across its MS portfolio - MAVENCLAD® (cladribine tablets), Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) and investigational evobrutinib

- New long-term data and real-world evidence further characterise efficacy and safety of MAVENCLAD®

- New MAVENCLAD® and Rebif® safety data to be shared demonstrating no increased risk of respiratory viral infections

DARMSTADT, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced it will present data on its approved and investigational multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting. Merck will present 54 abstracts at the meeting, taking place virtually from 11-13 September 2020, including new efficacy and real-world safety data on MAVENCLAD® (cladribine tablets) and new safety data for Rebif® (interferon beta-1a).

In addition, data will be presented demonstrating investigational evobrutinib is the first and only Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor (BTKi) to demonstrate high and sustained efficacy through 108 weeks in clinical studies. Preclinical data will also be presented providing insights into evobrutinib`s potential impact on progression in MS.

"The broad range of research revealed through these data demonstrate our strategic approach to advancing the MS treatment landscape through new medicines and patient-focused research initiatives," said Luciano Rossetti, Head of Global Research & Development for the biopharma business of Merck. "Much of our data provide insights on how MAVENCLAD® and Rebif® affect the risk of respiratory viral infections and COVID-19 outcomes in MS patients. These insights will help support clinicians as they make treatment decisions for their patients living with MS."

Key MAVENCLAD® (cladribine tablets) data include:

Early onset of action: Efficacy results from the Phase IV MAGNIFY-MS study, demonstrating an early onset of action from end of month one through a reduction in mean combined unique active (CUA) lesion count in the first six months of MAVENCLAD ® treatment for highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS)

treatment for highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) Sustained efficacy:

- New data evaluating cumulative relapse incidence over five years in patients enrolled in the CLARITY and CLARITY Extension trials, showing the sustained efficacy of MAVENCLAD ®

- Late-breaking interim data from the CLASSIC-MS study on the long-term efficacy and real-world treatment patterns for patients receiving MAVENCLAD ® , with eight to 14 years of follow up, will be available as part of the late-breaker sessions from 25 September 2020

- New data evaluating cumulative relapse incidence over five years in patients enrolled in the CLARITY and CLARITY Extension trials, showing the sustained efficacy of MAVENCLAD Late-breaking interim data from the CLASSIC-MS study on the long-term efficacy and real-world treatment patterns for patients receiving MAVENCLAD , with eight to 14 years of follow up, will be available as part of the late-breaker sessions from Disability improvement: Results from a post hoc analysis from the CLARITY Extension, showing patients receiving early treatment with MAVENCLAD ® had a greater prevalence of disability improvement over five years, as measured by the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS)

analysis from the CLARITY Extension, showing patients receiving early treatment with MAVENCLAD had a greater prevalence of disability improvement over five years, as measured by the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) COVID-19 patient cases: Results from the MAGNIFY and CLARIFY studies, demonstrating clinical outcomes in patients with COVID-19 infection during these Phase IV studies of MAVENCLAD ® for the treatment of MS will be available as part of the late-breaker sessions from 25 September 2020

for the treatment of MS will be available as part of the late-breaker sessions from Updated post-approval safety data of MAVENCLAD® in the treatment of MS showing that respiratory viral infections were typically non-serious, and consistent with that from the clinical development program

Key Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) data include:

Post-approval results on the safety of Rebif® in the treatment of MS, showing no new safety signals, including no increased risk for respiratory viral infections

Key evobrutinib data include:

Results of the Phase II open-label extension (OLE) in patients treated with evobrutinib 75 mg BID (twice a day), showing the efficacy at Week 48 was maintained at 108 weeks (ARR, 0.11) and the maximum efficacy observed with BID dosing correlated with optimal BTK occupancy achieved with BID dosing

Safety results from the ≥60 week Phase II OLE showing no new safety signals identified, consistent with data seen in more than 1,200 patients who have received evobrutinib to date, across MS and other conditions

Preclinical data demonstrating evobrutinib's potential to reduce CNS compartmentalized inflammation thought to drive the progression of disability seen in MS

Additional Merck activities at MSVirtual2020:

Live presentation "Exploring the role of real-world data in multiple sclerosis" chaired by Prof. Gavin Giovannoni , Chair of Neurology, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry ( 12 September 2020 , 14:30–15:30 EDT / 20:30–21:30 CEST; recording available after the event)

, Chair of Neurology, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry ( , 14:30–15:30 EDT / 20:30–21:30 CEST; recording available after the event) Two product theatres on demand throughout the congress starting from 11 September 2020 , 11:45 EDT / 17:45 CEST

- "Multiple sclerosis patient management: update from the UK" by Dr. Wallace Brownlee , MS Specialist Neurologist, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, and MS researcher at Queen Square MS Centre, University College London Institute of Neurology

- "Real-world multiple sclerosis management: what can we learn from MSBase?" by Dr. Suzanne Hodgkinson, Associate Professor, University of New South Wales , and a senior consultant neurologist at Liverpool Hospital, New South Wales, Australia

Today, Merck has launched a newsroom for journalists interested in the company`s latest developments and news – merckneurology.com/newsroom – where, among other information, background information on Merck MS treatments, and video presentations from the below will be available:

Merck's commitment to MS: Andrew Paterson , Senior Vice President, Head of Global and US Multiple Sclerosis Franchise, Merck

, Senior Vice President, Head of Global and US Multiple Sclerosis Franchise, Merck An overview of MAVENCLAD ® MAGNIFY data: Prof. Nicola De Stefano , PhD, Professor of Neurology, Department of Medicine, Surgery & Neuroscience, University of Siena, Italy

MAGNIFY data: Prof. , PhD, Professor of Neurology, Department of Medicine, Surgery & Neuroscience, University of Siena, Evobrutinib clinical trial update: Robert Henderson , Vice President, Global Program Leadership, Neurology & Immunology, Merck

Following the conclusion of MSVirtual2020, Merck will be hosting "Mastering the Neuroscience of Unconscious Bias," the inaugural virtual event for Merck's I'M IN initiative, a diversity, equity and inclusion effort started in February 2019. I'M IN is an initiative started by Merck`s Neurology & Immunology franchise, which aims to explore solutions together with healthcare providers to improve equity within the healthcare ecosystem.

Below is the full list of Merck abstracts accepted for presentation at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS 2020:

About MAVENCLAD®

MAVENCLAD® is a short-course oral therapy that selectively and periodically targets lymphocytes thought to be integral to the pathological process of relapsing MS (RMS). In August 2017, the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for MAVENCLAD® for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in the 28 countries of the European Union (EU) in addition to Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. MAVENCLAD® has since then been approved in 79 countries, including Canada, Australia and the US. Refer to the respective prescribing information for further details.

The clinical development programme for cladribine tablets includes:

The CLARITY (Cladribine Tablets Treating MS Orally) study: a two-year Phase III placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cladribine tablets as a monotherapy in patients with RRMS.

The CLARITY extension study: a Phase III placebo-controlled study following on from the CLARITY study, which evaluated the safety and exploratory efficacy of cladribine tablets over two additional years beyond the two-year CLARITY study, according to the treatment assignment scheme for years 3 and 4.

The ORACLE MS (Oral Cladribine in Early MS) study: a two-year Phase III placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cladribine tablets as a monotherapy in patients at risk of developing MS (patients who have experienced a first clinical event suggestive of MS).

The ONWARD (Oral Cladribine Added ON to Interferon beta-1a in Patients With Active Relapsing Disease) study: a Phase II placebo-controlled study designed primarily to evaluate the safety and tolerability of adding cladribine tablets treatment to patients with relapsing forms of MS, who have experienced breakthrough disease while on established interferon-beta therapy.

PREMIERE (Prospective Observational Long-term Safety Registry of Multiple Sclerosis) study: a long-term observational follow-up safety registry of MS patients who participated in cladribine tablets clinical studies.

In the two-year CLARITY study, the most commonly reported adverse event (AE) in patients treated with cladribine tablets was lymphopenia (26.7% with cladribine tablets and 1.8% for placebo). The incidence of infections was 48.3% with cladribine tablets and 42.5% with placebo, with 99.1% and 99.0% respectively rated mild-to-moderate by investigators. Adverse Events reported in other clinical studies were similar.

About Rebif®

Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) is a disease-modifying drug used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and is similar to the interferon beta protein produced by the human body. The efficacy of Rebif® in chronic progressive MS has not been established. Interferon ß is thought to help reduce inflammation. The exact mechanism is unknown.

Rebif®, which was approved in Europe in 1998 and in the US in 2002, is registered in more than 90 countries worldwide. Rebif® has been proven to delay the progression of disability, reduce the frequency of relapses and reduce MRI lesion activity and area*.

Rebif® can be administered with the RebiSmart® electronic auto-injection device (not approved in the US), or with the RebiDose® single-use disposable pen, or the manual multidose injection pen RebiSlide™. Rebif® can also be administered with the autoinjector Rebiject II® or by manual injection using ready-to-use pre-filled syringes. These injection devices are not approved in all countries.

In January 2012, the European commission approved the extension of the indication of Rebif® in early multiple sclerosis. The extension of the indication of Rebif® has not been submitted in the United States.

Rebif® should be used with caution in patients with a history of depression, liver disease, thyroid abnormalities and seizures. Most commonly reported side effects are flu-like symptoms, injection site disorders, elevation of liver enzymes and blood cell abnormalities. Patients, especially those with depression, seizure disorders, or liver problems, should discuss treatment with Rebif® with their doctors.

*The exact correlation between MRI findings and the current or future clinical status of patients, including disability progression, is unknown.

Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) is approved in the United States for relapsing forms of MS.

About Evobrutinib

Evobrutinib (M2951) is in clinical development to investigate its potential as a treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS). It is an oral, highly selective inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) which is important in the development and functioning of various immune cells including B lymphocytes and macrophages. Evobrutinib is designed to inhibit primary B cell responses such as proliferation and antibody and cytokine release, without directly affecting T cells. BTK inhibition is thought to suppress autoantibody-producing cells, which preclinical research suggests may be therapeutically useful in certain autoimmune diseases. Evobrutinib is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any use anywhere in the world.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory condition of the central nervous system and is the most common non-traumatic, disabling neurological disease in young adults. It is estimated that approximately 2.3 million people have MS worldwide. While symptoms can vary, the most common symptoms of MS include blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the limbs and problems with strength and coordination. The relapsing forms of MS are the most common.

Merck in Neurology and Immunology

Merck has a long-standing legacy in neurology and immunology, with significant R&D and commercial experience in multiple sclerosis (MS). The company`s current MS portfolio includes two products for the treatment of relapsing MS, with a robust pipeline focusing on discovering new therapies that have the potential to modulate key pathogenic mechanisms in MS. Merck aims to improve the lives of those living with MS, by addressing areas of unmet medical needs.

The company`s robust immunology pipeline focuses on discovering new therapies that have the potential to modulate key pathogenic mechanisms in chronic diseases such as MS, systemic lupus erythematosus osteoarthritis and psoriasis.

