Metabolon Completes Landmark Global Health Pilot Advancing Women's and Infant Health

Innovative sample collection methods developed through Gates Foundation-funded grant enable high-quality metabolomics biomarker discovery in populations from low- and middle-income countries

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics solutions advancing life science research, diagnostics, therapeutics, and precision medicine, today announced the successful completion of multiple pilot projects funded by the Gates Foundation (the foundation). These projects aimed to identify metabolites strongly associated with clinical outcomes for diseases and conditions that disproportionately affect women and infants in low- and middle-income countries.

Global health research, particularly for women and infants, continues to face a significant representation gap. Approximately 95% of samples analyzed in many large genome-wide association studies (GWAS) come from individuals of European ancestry, leaving non-European populations vastly under-represented. Populations in low- and middle-income countries remain understudied, particularly with respect to environmental exposures that strongly influence health and disease. Projects funded by the foundation address this gap by generating high-quality molecular data from globally diverse populations and real-world settings.

Metabolon was awarded a grant from the foundation to perform metabolomics research across diverse geographies and health priorities:

Neonatal Encephalopathy with Suspected Hypoxic Ischemia (NESHIE) South Africa Biomarker Discovery and Neuroprotection (South Africa)

(South Africa) Metabolomics Analysis of Antepartum Stillbirth within the Multiomics for Mothers and Infants (MOMI) Consortium (Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tanzania, Zambia)

within the Multiomics for Mothers and Infants (MOMI) Consortium (Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tanzania, Zambia) Evaluation of Vaginal Sample Collection Methods (Senegal)

(Senegal) Vaginal Bacterial Metabolomics Analysis (United States)

The data generated through these studies have the potential to enable biomarker discovery for disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment for vulnerable populations of women and infants who face significantly higher risks of poor reproductive health and adverse birth outcomes — including stillbirth and hypoxic encephalopathy — compared to populations in high-income countries. These insights have the potential to inform interventions to improve women's health and infant outcomes in low- and middle-income countries.

As part of the research, Metabolon evaluated alternative biological sample collection methods, including dried blood spots (DBS), compared multiple vaginal sampling methods, and assessed supernatants from cultured vaginal bacterial cells. These non-traditional sample types are particularly well-suited for global health research where access to cold-chain logistics and conventional clinical sampling can be limited. By enabling robust metabolomics profiling from these alternate collection methods and sample types, Metabolon helps integrate multiomic and environmental signals into clinically meaningful outcomes.

Metabolon is well prepared to conduct this research given the quality, depth, and reproducibility of its metabolomics data, as well as its ability to support complex, multi-country studies and a wide range of sample types. All project data is delivered through Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform and made available to authorized project collaborators, supporting open science and shared discovery.

High-throughput mass spectrometry and advanced bioinformatics tools enable precise identification of metabolites and biological pathways associated with health outcomes. These capabilities accelerate the translation of biological insights into effective interventions across global health indications, benefiting vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income countries.

"This work highlights how advanced multiomics research can be expanded to serve underrepresented populations," said Professor Michael Pepper, MD, PhD, Director of the Institute for Cellular and Molecular Medicine and Director of the South African Medical Research Council Extramural Unit for Stem Cell Research and Therapy. "By generating robust molecular data from diverse populations using accessible sample types, we can accelerate biomarker discovery and advance earlier, more targeted interventions for women and infants in low- and middle-income countries."

"The completed studies demonstrate Metabolon's ability to support high-impact global health research and serve as a partner for academic investigators, global health organizations, and biopharma teams pursuing multiomic studies in diverse populations," said Ro Hastie, Chief Executive Officer of Metabolon.

To learn more about how Metabolon can strengthen your multiomic studies, visit:

https://www.metabolon.com/multiomics

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond individual genetic variation, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors, such as drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome, on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 25 years, 15,000+ projects, 4,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technological, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.