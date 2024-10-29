MetaMinds Partners with YOM to Deliver Metaverse and Spatialweb Experiences through DePIN Technology

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint effort to provide virtual world experiences that generate brand value to their trusted partners, MetaMinds Group has partnered with YOM to leverage its leading Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology in delivering immersive and cost-efficient metaverse and spatialweb experiences through Unreal Engine, one of the gaming engines used by MetaMinds within their technology stack.

MetaMinds Group has been a champion for creating the 'immersive layer' for trusted brands via virtual worlds, spatialweb experiences (XR), and ROI-generating engagement and experience models.

Since its inception in 2022, MetaMinds's award-winning technology studio has helped numerous brands enter the metaverse, offering a suite of services built on tools like Unity and Unreal Engine.

Realising the true capabilities of the immersive experiences built through Unreal Engine has been impeded by distribution limitations inherent in this emerging industry, until now. YOM's decentralised infrastructure provides the scalability and efficiency needed to limit the lag issues found through the accessibility of virtual worlds built within Unreal Engine and pixel streamed through the browser.

YOM has built a state-of-the-art decentralised network that allows the highest quality gaming and interactive experiences to be streamed directly via web browsers at up to 93% lower costs than traditional centralised network systems. This is enabled through pixel streaming technology, a powerful growth vector for the mass adoption of immersive experiences across platforms.

By leveraging YOM's DePIN technology, MetaMinds will deliver a smoother experience for users within its Unreal Engine experiences, with limited lag independent of the device they are using. YOM is also able to greatly increase the ROI for clients by dramatically reducing hosting fees as well as providing responsiveness generally reserved for gaming and other high-speed experiences.

The collaboration between MetaMinds and YOM is already delivering results, with the first joint experiences currently being showcased in exclusive events. Through this partnership, MetaMinds is poised to transform the pixel streaming capabilities for luxury and lifestyle brands by delivering the experiential advantages the metaverse has always promised.

Speaking on the announcement of this partnership, MetaMinds Group CEO and co-founder Sandra Helou, said:

"Our partnership with YOM represents an exciting milestone for DePin technology when used in delivering experiences we have built through Unreal Engine, one of the gaming platforms we use at MetaMinds to deliver our virtual worlds. DePin enhances the metaverse experience through browsers and now through our partnership with YOM we can bring these experiences to the masses with limited lag which is usually found through pixel streaming."

Also commenting on the partnership, Jeff Outlaw, Chief Experience Officer, said:

"We are delighted to partner with MetaMinds and help power their immersive metaverse and spatialweb experiences with DePIN technology. Together, we can make it easier than ever for brands to deliver high-quality virtual experiences to their audiences, wherever they are and whatever device they are using."

About Metaminds Group

Established in 2022 with headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai - MetaMinds is an award-winning 'Metaverse-as-a-Service' technology company. Their focus is on helping luxury and lifestyle brands enter the metaverse space by providing an end-to-end metaverse and spatialweb platform accessible through browsers and the necessary infrastructure toolsets. MetaMinds is a member of Zilliqa Group, a web3 venture builder which owns and operates Zilliqa Technology a world-leading Layer-1 from Singapore known for its fast, scalable and secure network within the industry.

About YOM

YOM is the first cloud gaming DePIN powering white-label metaverses, immersive experiences, and games at near-zero prices and at global low-latency coverage to any device and channel. YOM is providing studios with the tools, grants and an accelerator program they need to easily craft and deploy their own Unreal Engine 5 experiences built for their brand, clients, product, or interests. YOM's pixel-streaming infrastructure is optimised for quality, performance, and flexibility. The project is backed by a network of top-tier advisors that will be revealed over the coming weeks.

