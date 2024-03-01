Metaverse, Coding, Competitions & Community Service in Woxsen Summer Program (WSP) 2024 Curriculum

HYDERABAD, India, Mar. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University announces the commencement date of Woxsen Summer Program 2nd Season, set from 27th May -7th June 2024. This year, the program will host participants from across India during the 12-Day program, in two distinct cohorts: 9th-10th Graders as Budding Scholars and 11th-12th Graders as Future Leaders. Following the resounding success of Season-1 which attracted participation from prestigious State, CBSE, IB & Cambridge schools, Woxsen is all set to provide an enchanting experience to participants once again in 2024.

Budding Scholars and Future leaders from Woxsen Summer Program 2023, engaged in Art Workshop.

Vishal Khurma, CEO of Woxsen University, emphasizes the program's holistic approach, "WSP 2024 is thoughtfully designed to challenge and inspire students, offering a unique blend of curated learning and co-curricular activities. Our aim is to foster informed career decisions and offer the true taste of University-Life!"

Woxsen Summer Program offers an invaluable opportunity to delve into wide array of STEAM and NON-STEAM disciplines, while providing participants the first platform to Build a Strong University Application for their higher studies. Their WSP journey will see the convergence of Woxsen's 7 Schools — Technology, Arts & Design, Sciences, Architecture, Liberal Arts, Law, and Business. This unique amalgam of domains nurtures interdisciplinary approach, broadens perspectives and helps participants identify their future academic and career paths.

Further, the program highlights experiential learning through practical applications and exposure to latest innovations and trends. Participants can look forward to a dynamic mix of competitions, projects, and access to some of Asia's largest & most advanced facilities, including the largest professional sports arena. The curriculum, enriched with sports and other co-curricular activities, aims to foster a comprehensive & vibrant learning experience.

Offering a unique blend, Woxsen's Summer Program also includes excursions and field trips, providing participants valuable insights into social awareness and industry practices. Getting out of the classroom and exploring new environments can have significant benefits for participants, increasing their engagement with the subject matter. Field trips are strategically induced into the curriculum to also offer real-world experiences that enhance their understanding of domains & academic concepts. This approach ensures that participants not only bolster their academic profiles but also experience personal discovery and growth.

Registrations for the Woxsen Summer Program 2024 (WSP) are now open. Prospective participants are urged to apply promptly and secure their place in this transformative educational experience.

To Register/Download Brochure for WSP 2024, visit https://woxsen.edu.in/woxsen-summer-program/

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

