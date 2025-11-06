METRO BRANDS UNVEILS METROACTIV: INDIA'S NEXT CHAPTER IN ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR RETAIL

~Launching in Indore, Jodhpur, and Dehradun with an integrated e-commerce platform, MetroActiv brings together global performance brands under one roof to fuel India's active lifestyle~

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Brands Limited, India's leading footwear retailer, announces the launch of MetroActiv, a dynamic, multi-brand retail destination that marks the company's most ambitious step yet into the athletic footwear category. Following the successful introduction of global athleisure and lifestyle brands such as Foot Locker, Fila, and New Era, Metro Brands Limited now expands its portfolio into the sports performance segment with MetroActiv - a new concept designed to inspire India to get active and stay active. Built for a generation on the move, MetroActiv represents the next evolution in how India experiences sportswear through accessibility, expertise, and community.

Built on Metro Brands Limited's retail excellence and deep consumer insight, MetroActiv makes premium, multi-branded athletic sportswear more accessible across India. The concept blends a diversified product assortment, expert guidance, and a connected fitness community. Each store serves as a retail and experiential hub, offering footwear, apparel, and accessories from global performance brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Asics, Skechers, New Balance, FILA, and more, catering to running, training, lifestyle, and outdoor performance needs.

The first phase of the rollout will debut in Indore, Dehradun, and Jodhpur, alongside the launch of its e-commerce platform metroactiv.com. Each store, between 3,000–6,000 sq. ft., is designed as a vibrant, high-energy arena blending global design aesthetics with local engagement. The e-commerce platform complements this experience with wellness tools such as a Calorie Counter, Nutrition Tracker, and BMI Calculator, enabling users to track, shop, and stay active within a single connected ecosystem. Pan India operations linked seamlessly to physical stores ensure a smooth, accessible experience for consumers nationwide.

What sets MetroActiv apart is that every store features a highly trained team of 'Pacers' — performance advisors who provide authentic fitness expertise and product guidance. Community engagement goes beyond shopping through collaborations with local running clubs, fitness groups, and sports enthusiasts. From city 5K runs to in-store activations and events, MetroActiv transforms movement into lifestyle and community into culture.

Nissan Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Metro Brands Limited, said, "MetroActiv represents the natural evolution of Metro Brands Limited's commitment to innovation and consumer-centricity. India is at an inflection point where fitness, fashion, and functionality converge, and MetroActiv is designed to champion this shift. Our vision is to make performance retail more inclusive and accessible, bringing world-class brands, credible expertise, and community spirit together under one roof. This is not just the launch of another retail format; it is the beginning of a movement to get India active."

With MetroActiv, Metro Brands Limited aims to become the most trusted name in athletic sportswear retail, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the footwear and athleisure segment.

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND) www.metrobrands.com

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and has since evolved into a one–stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third–party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which complement its in–house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated 908 Stores across 205 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

About MetroActiv

MetroActiv is a multi-brand performance and sportswear retail concept by Metro Brands Limited, one of India's largest footwear retailers with a legacy of over 70 years. Created to inspire India to get active and stay active, MetroActiv brings together leading global brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma, ASICS, Skechers, New Balance, FILA, and New Era under one roof. With a curated assortment across running, walking, and specialty sports, expert guidance from trained staff, and a growing community of fitness enthusiasts, MetroActiv aims to make performance and sportswear more accessible across India. Each store serves as a vibrant retail and experiential hub, complemented by its e-commerce platform www.metroactiv.com. MetroActiv aims to build a nationwide community of fitness enthusiasts by combining accessibility, experience, and engagement to make sports and wellness an integral part of everyday life.

