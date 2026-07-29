MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, in collaboration with CoinGecko, today released How Crypto Exchanges Are Reshaping Traditional Asset Trading, a new report examining the rapid expansion of traditional financial assets on centralized crypto exchanges and the corresponding shift in global investor behavior.

Key Takeaways:

MEXC and CoinGecko Report: CEX TradFi Volume Surges Over 100-Fold as 83.3% of Users Plan to Trade More

TradFi trading volume across six major centralized exchanges increased from $3.46 billion in January 2025 to $393.15 billion in June 2026, representing growth of more than 100-fold. Perpetual futures accounted for 98.5% of total June volume. U.S. stocks overtook precious metals as the largest TradFi category in June. Monthly volume surged 337.4% to $189.84 billion, capturing a 48.3% market share, while precious metals volume declined 48.2% from its March peak to $122.59 billion. MEXC's monthly TradFi trading volume increased approximately 59-fold, from $1.54 billion in November 2025 to $91.12 billion in May 2026. MEXC held the second-largest monthly market share among the six exchanges for five consecutive months from January to May 2026. MEXC ranked first among the six exchanges in precious metals trading for two consecutive months, recording $72.12 billion in April and $85.15 billion in May. Among crypto-native users, 61.9% have already begun trading traditional assets on a crypto exchange. Among users with traditional-finance experience, 74.2% have moved some or all of their traditional-asset trading activity onto crypto exchanges. Across all respondents, 83.3% plan to further increase their traditional-asset trading volume on crypto exchanges

The report combines an analysis of trading activity across Binance, MEXC, Bitget, OKX, Gate and Bybit with findings from MEXC's global survey of 6,185 users across 13 languages. It shows that crypto exchanges are evolving beyond crypto-only platforms into multi-asset trading gateways covering equities, precious metals, and commodities.

TradFi Trading Becomes a $393 Billion Market

TradFi trading on crypto exchanges has moved rapidly from a niche segment into a major derivatives market. Combined monthly volume across the six exchanges rose from $3.46 billion in January 2025 to $393.15 billion in June 2026.

The growth was driven overwhelmingly by perpetual futures, which generated $387.39 billion in June, compared with $5.75 billion in spot volume. Perpetuals therefore accounted for approximately 98.5% of total activity, showing that users currently engage with traditional assets on CEXs primarily through leveraged and highly liquid trading products.

U.S. Stocks Overtake Precious Metals

Precious metals drove the market's first major growth phase, reaching a peak of $236.76 billion in March 2026. By June, however, volume had declined 48.2% from that peak to $122.59 billion.

At the same time, U.S. stock volume rose 337.4% month over month, from $43.40 billion in May to $189.84 billion in June. U.S. stocks accounted for approximately 48.3% of total TradFi volume and overtook precious metals as the largest asset category for the first time.

The shift was led by growing interest in semiconductor stocks, major technology companies and anticipated listings such as SpaceX, and suggests that the CEX TradFi market is expanding beyond its early dependence on gold and silver.

Investor Migration Accelerates

The survey shows that user migration is taking place in both directions. Crypto-native investors are expanding into traditional assets, while experienced TradFi users are moving existing activity onto crypto exchanges.

Among respondents, 61.9% of crypto-native users have already traded traditional assets on a CEX, while 74.2% of TradFi-experienced users have transferred some or all of their activity. Across the full sample, 83.3% plan to trade more.

Users cited always-on access, lower friction, faster execution and the ability to manage multiple asset classes through one account as key advantages.

MEXC Expands Its TradFi Offering

MEXC identified TradFi as an important growth area early. Its monthly TradFi volume increased approximately 59-fold to $91.12 billion in May, while the platform ranked second among the six exchanges for five consecutive months.

MEXC also ranked first in precious metals trading in April and May, supported by strong liquidity in gold and silver products.

"Traditional assets are becoming a core part of how users engage with crypto exchanges, rather than an experimental product category," said Vugar, CEO of MEXC. "MEXC identified this shift early and has built a strong position in areas such as precious metals and commodities. As user demand expands into U.S. equities, indices and other global markets, we will continue introducing new products and strengthening our trading infrastructure so users can access more opportunities through a single platform."

MEXC plans to continue expanding its TradFi product suite in response to changing user demand. The platform will focus on broadening asset coverage, developing deeper liquidity and reducing the friction involved in moving between crypto and traditional markets.

The full report, with breakdowns by asset class, exchange, and user type, is available at the link.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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