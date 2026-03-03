MEXC and Ondo Finance Expand Tokenized Stock Partnership with 17 New Spot Pairs and Zero-Fee Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, marking the ninth phase of its ongoing collaboration with Ondo Finance . All 17 pairs are available to trade with zero fees for the first 30 days, extending MEXC's industry-leading commitment to cost-free access across its growing suite of real-world assets.

MEXC Adds 32 Tokenized Stocks from Ondo Finance, Expanding Blue-Chip Access for 40 Million Users

The new pairs bring a further wave of tokenized U.S. equities to MEXC's platform, including names spanning technology, healthcare, and financial markets. All tokens are ERC-20 issued on Ethereum, denominated in USDT, and supported by MEXC's proprietary market-making technology to ensure deep liquidity and tight spreads from day one. The pairs go live across three batches between 13:00 and 14:00 UTC on February 13, with full listing details available at MEXC New Listing page .

This ninth batch builds on the momentum established since MEXC's inaugural tokenized stock launch in September 2025, and further expands what is already one of the largest zero-fee gateways to traditional markets in crypto. Combined with previous rollouts, MEXC's tokenized stock offering now spans an extensive range of blue-chip equities and institutional-grade assets, giving its 40 million users diversified exposure to traditional markets directly within its ecosystem.

"Tokenized stocks are no longer an experiment at the edges of crypto. They are becoming a natural extension of how users diversify their portfolios, hedge risk, and build real wealth in a digital world," said Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC. "With each new rollout alongside Ondo Finance, we are bringing familiar assets into a faster, more open financial system. The 30-day zero-fee launch reflects our direction to remove friction, expand choice, and give anyone, anywhere access to opportunities that were once reserved for a few."

Ondo Global Markets is purpose-built to bring public securities onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and composable within DeFi. Together with MEXC's liquidity infrastructure and zero-fee model, the partnership continues to set the benchmark for real-world asset trading in crypto markets.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. For more information, visit https://ondo.finance

