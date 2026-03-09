VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced that its MEXC Earn platform achieved a 64% increase in users and a 43% growth in assets under management (AUM) in 2025, highlighting the platform's growing adoption among digital asset investors.

MEXC Earn Achieves Dual-Scale Growth in 2025: 64% Users, 43% AUM

As the digital asset market matures, investors face heightened volatility, declining yields on mainstream assets, and complex product operations, creating challenges for effective asset growth. In response to these market challenges, MEXC Earn offers a one-stop platform for digital asset management, covering stablecoins, major cryptocurrencies, tokenized precious metals, and popular memecoins. Improvements in user experience, diversified product offerings, and the innovative low-risk "Auto-Earn" mechanism have contributed to significant growth in both users and AUM. Additionally, the MEXC Earn platform's business impact has expanded significantly. The contribution of products to the platform's Futures trading volume increased fivefold, underscoring its evolution from an entry point for asset management to a key growth engine in the exchange's trading ecosystem.

For conservative investors, MEXC Earn offers capital-protected savings options through Fixed Savings, Flexible Savings, and Hold and Earn . Fixed Savings delivers industry-leading APRs—new users participating in USDT savings products can earn up to 600% APR in the first two days. Flexible Savings supports major cryptocurrencies and tokenized precious metals, including USDT, USDC, XAUT, and SLVON. It offers industry-leading APRs ranging from 2% to 16% for USDT and 2% to 12% for USDC. Hold and Earn generates earnings directly from existing Spot and Futures holdings without additional operations, ensuring principal protection and seamless "earn-as-you-hold" growth. Users participating in Futures Earn with USDT and USDC can earn up to 20% APR.

MEXC is currently running XAUT (Gold) and SLVON (Silver) savings promotions. Fixed Savings for new users offers up to 400% APR in the first three days, while Flexible Savings for all users provides up to 3% APR. These promotions end on March 7, 10:00 UTC, 2026.

For more aggressive investors, the platform offers MEXC Loans services. From January 27 to February 27, 2026, users can use BTC, ETH, SOL, or XRP as collateral to borrow at zero interest, securing immediate liquidity while retaining exposure to potential asset appreciation.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to uphold its "MEXCmize Your Growth" commitment, expanding product offerings, optimizing service experience, and leveraging innovative, efficient asset management solutions to meet the needs of diverse investors.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

