VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, has listed two Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs on its spot market, tied to leading quantum computing companies. The move further expands the range of real-world assets (RWA) available to users on the platform.

IONQON/USDT and RGTION/USDT were listed on April 6, 2026, at 12:00 UTC. Withdrawals are enabled from April 7, 2026, at 12:00 UTC.

MEXC Lists Two Ondo Tokenized Stock Trading Pairs Tied to Quantum Computing Sector

IONQON and RGTION represent tokenized versions of IonQ and Rigetti Computing, two publicly listed pure-play quantum computing companies at the forefront of a sector gaining increasing commercial momentum. Both tokens are issued through Ondo Global Markets, a platform designed to bring traditional public securities onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

The listings reflect MEXC's broader commitment to serving as a bridge between traditional financial markets and the digital asset ecosystem. By integrating tokenized real-world assets into its platform, MEXC enables users to access infinite opportunities across diverse markets within a single interface. Guided by a user-centered approach, MEXC continues to enhance its platform, ensuring users have timely and efficient access to relevant trading solutions as markets evolve.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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