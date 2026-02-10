VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, just released performance data on its AI trading suite . 2.35 million users have adopted the tools since their launch in August 2025. The AI tools target three common pain points – information overload, noisy signals, and emotional trading – guiding users from coin selection through market analysis to risk control.

MEXC Reports 2.35 Million Users Across AI Trading Suite in First Six Months

Overall adoption has been strong since the suite's launch, with the data showing a clear and steady rise in uptake. 10.8 million total interactions were recorded, with the bot averaging 66,022 responses per day. Average daily active users reached 93,095, with single-day peak activity hitting 156,523. The MEXC-AI conversational bot proved to be the most popular feature, accounting for 51% of all AI tool activity.

The market flash crash of October 11, 2025, served as a real time stress test for the system, with the MEXC AI bot handling more than 168,000 interactions that day, roughly twice its usual volume. Traders flooded in to cut through the noise and make sense of the selloff.

"We applied artificial intelligence to solve concrete trading challenges and deliver measurable value to users, rather than pursue it for narrative or publicity purposes." states Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC. "Technology only matters if it helps users act faster and with more clarity, especially when volatility hits. That user-first mindset is what shaped every tool we built. Traders need clarity when volatility spikes, and that principle shaped every tool we built. This principle of user-centric precision, combined with our institutional-grade liquidity, high-quality execution, and global control, is our vision for the next generation of exchanges. We're building a platform that moves at the speed of capital, scales without friction, and unlocks opportunities without boundaries."

MEXC has expanded the AI suite in phases since August 2025. AI Select List helped users screen tokens, AI News Radar tracked social trends and whale movements, and the MEXC-AI bot offered conversational market analysis.

Smart Candles followed in November 2025 and added event impact analysis and price predictions directly to K-line charts. The AI Consultant arrived in early January 2026 with personalized portfolio diagnostics, round-the-clock monitoring, and automated risk alerts. Later, at the end of January 2026, the AI Toolbox was introduced, pulling all modules into one interface and adding personalized AI features. The goal is to turn the suite into a dedicated trading partner rather than a scattered set of tools.

The full report, with detailed breakdowns of user adoption, feature performance, and the product roadmap, is available here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890714/EN_AI_Adoption_Highlights.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg