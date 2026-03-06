VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC Foundation and UNCB (University Network for Cryptocurrency & Blockchain) today launched MEXCampus at the Roundhouse, University of New South Wales (UNSW) Campus — formally introducing MEXC as UNCB's official partner and kicking off a structured trader development program for university students across Australia.

MEXCampus Launches at UNSW, Expanding MEXC Foundation's University Web3 Program

The MEXCampus Welcoming Party marks the beginning of an ongoing campus program combining community building with practical crypto education, including platform workshops and trading fundamentals grounded in risk awareness and financial literacy.

Through MEXCampus, students gain access to hands-on platform education and a clear, structured pathway into the crypto economy — designed to move participation from curiosity to informed engagement. This is MEXC Foundation's second activation with UNCB, reflecting a growing partnership built around education-first community development at the university level.

MEXCampus is one expression of MEXC Foundation's $30 million global initiative, launched in August 2025, to expand access to Web3 through education, empowerment, and community impact. The Foundation focuses on underrepresented communities and regions where blockchain literacy and adoption are rapidly developing.

University partnerships like MEXCampus reflect MEXC Foundation's approach to ecosystem building: meeting students at the earliest stage of their Web3 journey and providing the education and infrastructure to take it further. As the program expands across campuses, MEXC Foundation aims to establish a replicable model for university-level crypto education across the region.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

