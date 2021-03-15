mHealth Apps Market Size to Reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mHealth Apps Market is Segmented Type (Fitness, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Women's Health, Medication Adherence, Healthcare Providers/Payers, Disease Management, Others), Application (Android, Apple, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global mHealth Apps market size is projected to reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026, from USD 30,160 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of mHealth Apps Market size are:

Growing adoption of smartphones with focus to improve treatment outcomes and lifestyle while minimizing the incidence of chronic diseases.

Increasing utilization of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases

Rising focus on cost containment in healthcare delivery

Increasing demand for home healthcare services

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MHEALTH APPS MARKET

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of mHealth Apps market size. Chronic diseases such as respiratory ailments, cardiac conditions, diabetes, and hypertension require continuous monitoring or regular checkups with medical professionals. mHealth applications play a critical role by providing regular medication reminders to patients, allowing them to control their health routine. Such advantages associated with mhealth apps would drive market growth during the forecast period.

mHealth apps offer various features for keeping records of health-related data. The increasing adoption of mHealth applications due to their benefits in improving patient lifestyle and thereby preventing the occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the growth of the mhealth market size. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has further increased the adoption of mhealth apps.

The use of modern technology in mhealth apps is expected to fuel the growth of mHealth Apps market size. Countries are working on a variety of other cutting-edge innovations to improve the functionality of mobile health apps.

However, concerns over data privacy and protection might hinder the growth of the mHealth Apps market size. Various governments are implementing strict restrictions on mHealth apps market participants in order to increase compliance, which is further expected to alter market dynamics in the coming years.

MHEALTH APPS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The disease management segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The high rate of growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases around the world. Another significant factor driving the market growth is technological advances in health apps that eliminate contact barriers between patients and doctors.

In terms of health apps, the Android has seen tremendous growth.

Because of the growing number of mHealth app companies investing in the Android platform, Android is expected to retain a dominant share over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest mHealth Apps market share during the forecast period.

Various factors, such as rapid growth in smartphone usage, changes in coverage networks, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increase in geriatric population, are driving North America's market growth. In addition, the rising demand for health and analytical solutions has led to increased acceptance of such applications by healthcare providers and others. Increasing cases of chronic conditions requiring remote monitoring and treatment are also boosting demand for mobile health platforms.

mHealth Apps Breakdown Data by Type

Fitness

Lifestyle Management

Nutrition & Diet

Women's Health

Medication Adherence

Healthcare Providers/Payers

Disease Management

Others

mHealth Apps Breakdown Data by Application

Android

Apple

Others

The following players are covered in this report:

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

AstraZeneca PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck and Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

