MiCoB Delivers 500+ Impact and Blast Resistant 3D Printed Bunkers to the Indian Army

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCoB Private Limited, a pioneer in sustainable and rapid 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) technology, proudly announces the successful delivery of more than 500 Impact and Blast Resistant 3D printed bunkers to the Indian Army. This milestone marks a major stride in strengthening India's defence infrastructure through innovation, speed, and sustainability.

MiCoB’s 3D Printed Bunkers (3D PDs or Permanent Defences) deployed across the border areas

Each bunker has been designed by MiCoB in close alignment with the operational needs of Army personnel deployed in extreme and sensitive locations. From high-altitude hilly and snow-clad terrains to sand dunes of deserts, these 3D printed bunkers (also called Permanent Defences (PDs)) provide superior protection, comfort, and durability while meeting stringent military standards for ballistic resistance, speed of execution and thermal insulation.

Developed using MiCoB's proprietary designs, 3D concrete printing materials and systems, these bunkers exemplify the future of rapid defence construction. By automating the building process, MiCoB has successfully reduced construction time from 45 days to less than 7 days, ensuring swift deployment in critical zones without compromising quality or safety. MiCoB has been the winner of National Startup Award and iDex (Innovations for Defence Excellence) challenge for 'Designing of ballistic protection portable bunkers' managed by Defense Innovation Organization (DIO) formed under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

MiCoB's 3D Printed Bunkers (3D PDs) were first successfully tested in Pokharan in the year 2022. The 3D PD was tested under a series of weapons. Most powerful weapon of them was T90 tank (see the article published in The Hindustan Times - https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/army-to-construct-next-gen-3d-printed-bunkers-at-lac-101668534567166.html, and Firstpost https://www.firstpost.com/india/indian-armys-3d-printed-defence-bunkers-on-western-front-what-are-they-all-about-11647821.html). After that, MiCoB's 3D PDs have been tested successfully multiple times at different geo-climatic conditions.

Dr. Shashank Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO of MiCoB, stated,

"Delivering 500+ 3D Printed Bunkers (3D PDs) to the Indian Army is more than an achievement, it's a powerful demonstration of how innovation meets purpose to strengthen and protect our nation. Each structure has been thoughtfully designed with a deep understanding of the Army's on-ground realities, ensuring every feature enhances safety, comfort, and operational readiness, even in the most challenging terrains.

Collectively, we have delivered more than 650 3D Printed buildings across the nation, which is highest in terms of 3D printed volume globally. The world's first operational 5 star 3D printed resort was successfully delivered by us last year (Link: https://manufactur3dmag.com/micob-stemcon-kamnath-3d-printed-cottages/ ). In the projects delivered by us, we saved over 20,000 tons of construction material compared to conventional methodology, aligning with our motto of building sustainably with speed. This is a proud moment for India as we are leading the innovation and adoption of 3D concrete printing technology, and the active support from various government and private stakeholders will position India as a leader in the sustainable construction practices."

MiCoB's technology integrates design, automation, robotics, sustainability, material innovation and overcoming geo-climatic challenges - advancing India's goal of sustainable infrastructure development.

MiCoB continues to redefine the future of construction with scalable 3D printing solutions for defence, housing, and infrastructure. The successful delivery of 500+ 3D Printed bunkers stands as a proud example of Indian innovation powering national strength aligning with Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

For media inquiries:

Email: [email protected] | Website: www.micob.in | Mobile: +91 8780379232

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815846/MicoB_3D_PDs.jpg