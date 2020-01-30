Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is Booming Worldwide | DuPont, Roquette, Rayonier Advanced Materials and Others - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is projected to grow from USD 938 Million in 2019 to USD 1,315 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, between 2019 and 2024.MCC is widely used in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetic & personal care applications. As it is chemically inert and not absorbed in the human body, it is widely used in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications as a thickener, stabilizer, binder, dispersant, and bulking & anti-caking agent.

Browse 79 Market Data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 109 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Research Report" https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/421927-microcrystalline-cellulose-market-by-application-food-beverage-pharmaceutical-cosmetics-personal-care-and-others-by-raw-material-source-wood-based-and-non-wood-based-and-by-region-trends-forecasts-to-2020.html

Top Companies profiled in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market:

DuPont(US)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation( Japan )

) Rayonier Advanced Materials (US)

Roquette ( France )

) DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG ( Germany )

) JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US)

Gujarat Microwax Limited ( India )

) Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

"The non-wood segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume"

Non-wood-based MCC is being increasingly used in the MCC market, primarily because of the high demand for non-wood-based MCC from various applications, such as pharmaceutical and food & beverage. The cost of MCC produced from non-wood-based source is very low compared to the wood-based MCC as the raw material used for the manufacture of non-wood-based MCC is basically agricultural waste, which is available at very low prices.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Non-wood - based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecasts to 2024" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=421927

"Pharmaceutical to be the fastest-growing application of MCC market during the forecast period"

The MCC market in the pharmaceutical application is witnessing a high growth rate. The growth of the global MCC market is dependent on the growth of the pharmaceutical excipient market. MCC acts as a filler, binder, disintegrant, suspending agent, lubricant, and glidant in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is used in the direct compression method as it reduces the production cost. MCC is an essential component in every form of oral dosage, which includes pellets, capsules, tablets, and sachets.

"The MCC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both value and volume"

The MCC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for MCC from the region's growing pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care applications, which are extensively using MCC.

Order a copy of "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=421927

Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3-40%

By Designation: C level - 30%, Director level - 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, APAC -30%, and RoW - 15%

Another research titled "Cellulose Esters Market by Type (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Cellulose Acetate Propionate, Cellulose Nitrate), by Application (Coatings, Plasticizers, Cigarette Filters, Films & tapes, Inks), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. Companies such as Major players in the Cellulose Esters Market are Eastman Chemical Company (US), Solvay (Belgium), China National Tobacco Corporation (China), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Celanese Corporation (US), Acordis Cellulostic Fibers (US), Sappi (South Africa), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), and Sichuan Push Acetati (China) have been profiled in this 111 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1590275

Explore more reports on Chemical Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports