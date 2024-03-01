Microgravity joins hands with Teleperformance to set up an in-house gaming arena

Microgravity and Teleperformance's partnership journey stands as a testament to the power of immersive experiences in transforming workplace culture in India, to attract 5,000 employees monthly

NEW DELHI and GURGAON, India, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic realm of immersive entertainment, Microgravity, a pioneering force in bringing world-class location-based entertainment to India, has forged a transformative partnership with Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced Digital Business Services. With a mission to bring to life 'A magical world crafted with technology', Microgravity has consistently introduced innovative gaming concepts, positioning itself as a leader in VR-AR experiences, multiplayer gaming, and cutting-edge simulations.

With an employee strength of 90000+ in India, Teleperformance is known to be an equal opportunity employer and a champion of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) with an unwavering commitment to providing a work culture where employees can utilize their true potential, thrive, and succeed.

Teleperformance and Microgravity's alliance has taken employee experience to the next level with the launch of The Matrix – an inhouse gaming arena at the Teleperformance Gurgaon office -designed to seamlessly intertwine work and play, redefining the workplace culture.

Microgravity's state-of-the-art Virtual Reality Gaming Bays at The Matrix offer interactive and immersive games, from VR Cricket to popular titles like Beat Saber and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This gaming hub, conceptualized and operated by Microgravity, attracts nearly 5000 employees monthly, contributing significantly to employee engagement, motivation, team building, and a lively work environment.

Amit Luthra, Chief Operating Officer for International Business at Teleperformance in India, comments on this transformative impact stating, "Teleperformance's efforts to offer its employees a revolutionary experience resulted in the launch of The Matrix – which is more than a gaming arena; it's a realm where employees immerse themselves in a diverse range of virtual experiences, fostering camaraderie and joy. It helps them to recharge and collaborate better, as we firmly believe that a happy employee translates into a happy customer."

Rahul Bhattacharya, Managing Director at Microgravity Ventures, emphasizes, "Microgravity is proud to lead the way in bringing world-class location-based entertainment to India. The gaming hub conceptualized at the Teleperformance office is a testament to our commitment to constant innovation, multiplayer experiences, and bringing the metaverse to life."

About Microgravity:

Microgravity ( https://microgravity.co.in/ ) takes the lead in bringing world class location-based entertainment concepts to India. The company has introduced India's foremost and a highly innovative gaming arena which is spread over 12,000 Sq. ft. The flagship facility in Gurugram, Haryana offers best-in-class VR-AR experiences around Free Roam VR, Golf, Travel, classic Video Gaming and Car Simulators. One of the key focus areas for the company has been enabling fluidity through constant innovation & content refresh, multiplayer and experiential gaming at its best. Bringing to life 'A magical world crafted with technology', Microgravity's gaming hubs include a partnership with Zero Latency VR for their state-of-the-art free-roam technology.

With a mission to create communities around popular gaming and experiential content, Microgravity has gradually built its presence both offline and in the digital realm. The company has also hosted five highly successful e-sports leagues under the Microgravity Gaming League. This combination of online and offline through an integrated platform enables social interaction & communities while delivering the most memorable experiences thereby capturing the gamers' mindshare.

